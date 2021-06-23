DOH: No new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County did not see any new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

After days of single-digit increases - with the exception of a sudden increase last week due to a lag in reporting from a nursing home - Cumberland County has finally reached zero new cases, a measure a number of other counties in the region have already hit. Along with Cumberland County, no new cases were reported in Perry, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Juniata counties.

York County was the only county in the region to still report a double-digit increase, seeing 11 new cases Wednesday, while most others - Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and Huntingdon counties - saw an increase of four new cases each. Franklin County was the only county in the region to see an additional death.

Overall in Cumberland County, based on just the number of negative tests reported, only 94 tests were reported by the state Wednesday.

Despite reaching zero new cases, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county did tick up slightly. One more patient was reported by the department, with 10 patients overall being treated in the county. Of that, one is in the ICU and four are on ventilators.