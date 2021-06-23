DOH: No new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Cumberland County

Cumberland County did not see any new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
After days of single-digit increases - with the exception of a sudden increase last week due to a lag in reporting from a nursing home - Cumberland County has finally reached zero new cases, a measure a number of other counties in the region have already hit. Along with Cumberland County, no new cases were reported in Perry, Bedford, Blair, Fulton and Juniata counties.
York County was the only county in the region to still report a double-digit increase, seeing 11 new cases Wednesday, while most others - Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and Huntingdon counties - saw an increase of four new cases each. Franklin County was the only county in the region to see an additional death.
Overall in Cumberland County, based on just the number of negative tests reported, only 94 tests were reported by the state Wednesday.
Despite reaching zero new cases, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county did tick up slightly. One more patient was reported by the department, with 10 patients overall being treated in the county. Of that, one is in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
The percentage of Cumberland County residents vaccinated continues to rise, though at small percentages. The number of people fully vaccinated in the county rose to 124,455, which is about 49.1% of the total population. That's only about 0.1% higher than the number of people fully vaccinated in Tuesday's data.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for June 23):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 9,660 total cases (7,984 confirmed, 1,676 probable); 37,370 negatives; 188 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,709 total cases (3,286 confirmed, 1,423 probable); 10,429 negatives; 141 deaths; 29.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,517 total cases (10,615 confirmed, 2,902 probable); 40,547 negatives; 341 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 0 new cases; 20,609 total cases (16,572 confirmed, 4,037 probable); 83,519 negatives; 526 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 26,112 total cases (22,739 confirmed, 3,373 probable); 108,867 negatives; 558 deaths; 46.1% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 15,453 total cases (13,082 confirmed, 2,371 probable); 54,839 negatives; 373 deaths (+1); 35% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 1,367 total cases (763 confirmed, 604 probable); 4,111 negatives; 15 deaths; 24.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 5,153 total cases (4,315 confirmed, 838 probable); 16,599 negatives; 135 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,139 total cases (1,934 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,479 negatives; 88 deaths; 31.6% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 16,191 total cases (14,016 confirmed, 2,175 probable); 53,749 negatives; 294 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 5,430 total cases (5,129 confirmed, 302 probable); 15,080 negatives; 180 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,849 total cases (2,995 confirmed, 854 probable); 11,095 negatives; 101 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 46,971 total cases (38,228 confirmed, 8,743 probable); 161,721 negatives; 825 deaths; 43.5% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated June 22):
- 17013: 2,451 positives, 12,695 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17015: 1,522 positives, 6,243 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17050: 2,428 positives, 12,584 negatives - +1 since June 20
- 17055: 2,789 positives, 15,565 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17011: 2,613 positives, 12,758 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17007: 364 positives, 1,577 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,127 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,197 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17241: 654 positives, 2,997 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17257: 1,750 positives, 6,194 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17240: 155 positives, 568 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17025: 1,088 positives, 4,981 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17070: 1,087 positives, 4,863 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,828 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17019: 1,216 positives, 4,966 negatives - +0 since June 20
- 17266: 19 positives, 110 negatives - +0 since June 20
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 11-June 17):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (17.4 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 19.4 (26.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.1 (9.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.5 (13.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (20.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.7 (17.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.5% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (17.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.5 (19.4 previous 7 days)