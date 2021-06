DOH: No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday, 4 probable cases

The state Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday, all of them probable cases.

Friday's report included 131 total test results, with 4 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (127) and confirmed positive tests (0), the county saw about 0% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 11.57. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 67.49.

There were 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (down 4 from Thursday), with one in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 1.5% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.4% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 9.9 (down from 16.2 the previous week).

The state's percent positivity dropped to 1.9% for the week of June 4-June 10 (down from 2.8% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 16 (down from 23.8 the previous week).

