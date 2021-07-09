DOH: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday, marking the second time that has happened in the past three weeks.

Friday's report included 104 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (104) and confirmed positive tests (none), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.

There were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (up one from Thursday), with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 129,665 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.2% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 129,656 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 1.3% for the week of July 2-July 9 (up from .5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 3.9 (down from 2.8 the previous week).