DOH: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Friday

The state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday, marking the second time that has happened in the past three weeks.
Friday's report included 104 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (104) and confirmed positive tests (none), the county saw 0% of its tests come back positive.
There were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (up one from Thursday), with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 129,665 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.2% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 129,656 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 1.3% for the week of July 2-July 9 (up from .5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 3.9 (down from 2.8 the previous week).
The DOH Friday confirmed there were 230 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,773.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant will become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new case; 9,702 total cases (8,019 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 37,913 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,737 total cases (3,300 confirmed, 1,437 probable); 10,527 negatives; 142 deaths; 30% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 13,524 total cases (10,621 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,966 negatives; 343 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 0 new cases; 20,640 total cases (16,594 confirmed, 4,046 probable); 84,638 negatives; 526 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1 new case; 26,155 total cases (22,769 confirmed, 3,386 probable); 110,408 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 15,491 total cases (13,117 confirmed, 2,374 probable); 55,867 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): -1 new cases; 1,380 total cases (771 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,183 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,173 total cases (4,334 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,894 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,555 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,210 total cases (14,034 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,792 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,342 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 3,855 total cases (2,999 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,215 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 11 new cases; 47,099 total cases (38,330 confirmed, 8,769 probable); 164,398 negatives; 832 deaths; 45.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 9):
- 17013: 2,456 positives, 12,880 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,332 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17050: 2,429 positives, 12,842 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17055: 2,793 positives, 15,798 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,867 negatives - -1 since July 6
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,606 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,137 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,209 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17241: 655 positives, 3,018 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17257: 1,755 positives, 6,324 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17240: 155 positives, 583 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,060 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,925 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,866 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17019: 1,224 positives, 5,035 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 2 - July 8):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - .8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)
