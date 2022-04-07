DOH: No COVID-19 deaths in April for Cumberland County

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Thursday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has no reported deaths in April.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update from the Department of Health, one more than Wednesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.2.

There is one adult in intensive care and three on ventilators. Twenty-nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 21 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 14 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 10.0, the first time at the level since March 17. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at four patients Thursday, with four of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 17 patients Thursday, with 22 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 7)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 69.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 4)

Cumberland County saw a decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 3.2% for the week of March 25-March 31, down from 3.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 2.6% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 14.6, down from 16.6 the previous week, 17.4 two weeks ago and 32.4 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.1% (also highest in the state).

Bedord County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 25.1. Susquehanna County tops the state at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 7):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,735 total cases (20,830 confirmed, 3,905 probable); 47,435 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,735 total cases (20,830 confirmed, 3,905 probable); 47,435 negatives; 360 deaths; 55.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 10,967 total cases (7,394 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,629 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 10,967 total cases (7,394 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,629 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 8 new cases; 29,638 total cases (23,821 confirmed, 5,817 probable); 50,368 negatives; 610 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 29,638 total cases (23,821 confirmed, 5,817 probable); 50,368 negatives; 610 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 50,905 total cases (38,783 confirmed, 12,122 probable); 111,471 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 50,905 total cases (38,783 confirmed, 12,122 probable); 111,471 negatives; 888 deaths; 69.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 7 new cases; 59,039 total cases (49,363 confirmed, 9,676 probable); 136,359 negatives; 958 deaths; 62.9% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 59,039 total cases (49,363 confirmed, 9,676 probable); 136,359 negatives; 958 deaths; 62.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 40,304 total cases (33,501 confirmed, 6,803 probable); 69,034 negatives; 692 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 40,304 total cases (33,501 confirmed, 6,803 probable); 69,034 negatives; 692 deaths (+1); 49.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,376 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,122 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,376 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 11,496 total cases (9,572 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,645 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 11,496 total cases (9,572 confirmed, 1,924 probable); 23,645 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,247 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 4,765 total cases (4,388 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,247 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.6% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new cases; 36,540 total cases (31,705 confirmed, 4,835 probable); 66,698 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 36,540 total cases (31,705 confirmed, 4,835 probable); 66,698 negatives; 514 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,266 total cases (11,652 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,394 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 12,266 total cases (11,652 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,394 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,825 total cases (6,948 confirmed, 1,877 probable); 14,648 negatives; 184 deaths (+1); 48.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,825 total cases (6,948 confirmed, 1,877 probable); 14,648 negatives; 184 deaths (+1); 48.6% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 26 new cases; 118,544 total cases (99,173 confirmed; 19,371 probable); 206,941 negatives; 1,491 deaths (+1); 58.8% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.3 (25.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (10.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (16.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.1 (11.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.5 (16.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (24.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (16.9 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.