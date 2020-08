DOH: Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, no additional deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional nine cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County.

In the past 14 days, 143 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 56.44 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.29.

The Health Department reported 175 new people in Cumberland County with confirmed negative test results Thursday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, according to the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 4.9% for county results.

The southcentral region reported 125 new positives in Friday's report. York County reported 37 new cases and Dauphin County reported 32 new cases to account for more than half of that total.

Adams County and Lebanon County were the only other counties in the region to report double digit increases with Adams County logging 14 new cases and Lebanon County reporting 11 new cases.

Dauphin County reported two additional deaths and York County added one death to its total.