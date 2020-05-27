DOH: New deaths top 100 again in Pa., few new numbers reported in Cumberland County

While Pennsylvania has gone back to seeing more than 100 new deaths after a slow two days of reporting over the Memorial Day holiday, Cumberland County is still reporting few new COVID-19 numbers.
In Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County saw nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
The increase in less than what some other counties in the southcentral region are seeing, though most remain steady with three or fewer new cases each day.
Dauphin County again saw the highest increase in cases as it prepares to move to the yellow phase this Friday. Dauphin County had 37 new positives and three new deaths reported Wednesday.
Lebanon County has also continued to move to higher new daily positives, seeing 14 new cases, while York County saw 13 new cases Wednesday.
Franklin County is seeing fewer new daily cases than last week, but it did have 10 new cases and one new death reported Wednesday.
Perry County has largely remained the same, though in Wednesday's report, it saw an increase of five new positives.
Overall, the state reported there were 780 new positives and 113 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 27):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 236 total cases; 2,912 negatives; 7 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 38 total cases; 672 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 48 total cases; 2,558 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 611 total cases; 4,617 negatives; 47 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 37 new cases; 1,174 total cases; 9,547 negatives; 66 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 756 total cases; 4,853 negatives; 30 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 201 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 797 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 323 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 936 total cases; 4,395 negatives; 31 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,173 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 53 total cases; 683 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 956 total cases; 12,978 negatives and 22 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 27):
- Northcentral — 10 new positives; 1,030 total positives; 14,073 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Northeast — 74 new positives; 12,811 total positives; 53,473 negatives; 140 inconclusive
- Northwest — 10 new positives; 459 total positives; 12,055 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 89 new positives; 5,022 positives; 45,709 negatives; 80 inconclusive
- Southeast — 537 new positives; 44,843 total positives; 165,378 negatives; 923 inconclusive
- Southwest — 16 new positives; 3,350 total positives; 59,302 negatives; 47 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 27):
- 17013: 99 positives, 746 negatives - +19 since May 21
- 17015: 31 positives, 350 negatives - +5 since May 21
- 17050: 58 positives, 551 negatives, 5 probable - +1 since May 25
- 17055: 57 positives, 661 negatives - +1 since May 21
- 17011: 131 positives, 810 negatives - +7 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 81 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 65 negatives - +1 since May 27
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 85 negatives
- 17241: 20 positives, 227 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17257: 156 positives, 304 negatives - +4 since May 26
- 17240: 5 positives, 23 negatives
- 17025: 20 positives, 263 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17070: 27 positives, 319 negatives - +3 since May 25
- 17043: 7 positives, 143 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 268 negatives - +2 since May 21
