DOH: New deaths top 100 again in Pa., few new numbers reported in Cumberland County

While Pennsylvania has gone back to seeing more than 100 new deaths after a slow two days of reporting over the Memorial Day holiday, Cumberland County is still reporting few new COVID-19 numbers.

In Wednesday's report from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County saw nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The increase in less than what some other counties in the southcentral region are seeing, though most remain steady with three or fewer new cases each day.

Dauphin County again saw the highest increase in cases as it prepares to move to the yellow phase this Friday. Dauphin County had 37 new positives and three new deaths reported Wednesday.

Lebanon County has also continued to move to higher new daily positives, seeing 14 new cases, while York County saw 13 new cases Wednesday.

Franklin County is seeing fewer new daily cases than last week, but it did have 10 new cases and one new death reported Wednesday.

Perry County has largely remained the same, though in Wednesday's report, it saw an increase of five new positives.

Overall, the state reported there were 780 new positives and 113 new deaths.