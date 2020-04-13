DOH: New COVID-19 cases on the rise again after drop over the weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of new COVID-19 cases was up slightly from Sunday's numbers, which could mean another rise in cases Tuesday, which has historically shown higher number of cases coming off the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported that there are 1,366 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.

These cases are mostly what were reported out by laboratories on Sunday, with the department collecting information through midnight Monday morning. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously noted that Tuesday's reports with Monday's numbers tend to have higher numbers due to a lag time in reporting from labs.

Along with the new positive cases, the department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state total to 524.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”