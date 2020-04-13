DOH: New COVID-19 cases on the rise again after drop over the weekend

The number of new COVID-19 cases was up slightly from Sunday's numbers, which could mean another rise in cases Tuesday, which has historically shown higher number of cases coming off the weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported that there are 1,366 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.
These cases are mostly what were reported out by laboratories on Sunday, with the department collecting information through midnight Monday morning. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously noted that Tuesday's reports with Monday's numbers tend to have higher numbers due to a lag time in reporting from labs.
Along with the new positive cases, the department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state total to 524.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date.
Locally, cases continue to creep upward, with Franklin County being the only county in the Midstate without a reported COVID-19-related death.
Cumberland County rose by 12 cases to have 122 positive COVID-19 cases. The county has three deaths associated with the disease, with a new one having been reported on Saturday.
All other counties reported increases, including Perry County, which inched up by one to 17 cases. Dauphin County rose from 229 cases to 240 cases of COVID-19, as well as another death bringing its total to four, while Franklin County rose only by two cases to 66, and Adams County rose from 48 to 56 cases.
Lancaster and York counties remains the hardest hit, with Lancaster getting a reprieve with reporting no further deaths, but its cases did rise from 772 to 828 in one day. York County's cases rose from 307 to 331 in Monday's report from the DOH.
