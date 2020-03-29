DOH: 643 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pa., bringing total to 3,394

As the Pennsylvania Department of Health made a point to talk about the importance of restrictions on nursing home visitors to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also warned younger adults not to be complacent about the pandemic.

Levine, whose mother is in a personal care home, took the time Sunday during the department's daily news conference to talk about the importance of limiting visitors to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. With senior citizens making up the highest percentage of deaths and hospitalizations of all age groups, Levine said it was important to adhere to the no-visitors policies instituted around the state at nursing homes.

She noted that, so far, 64 nursing facilities have reported at least one COVID-19 case, which is about 5 percent of all nursing homes in the state, though which makes up less than 0.01 percent of the total nursing home population. Most of these facilities are in southeastern Pennsylvania, though Levine didn't have readily available data on where all of the nursing facilities were located.

Though Levine pushed residents to better understand why visitors were not being allowed into nursing homes, she also noted that adults in other age ranges should take heed of their own vulnerability to the coronavirus.