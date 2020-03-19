DOH: 52 new COVID-19 cases brings Pa. total to 185; now 11 cases in Cumberland County

After receiving information from commercial and hospital laboratories, the state Department of Health said Pennsylvania received 52 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 185.

All of the new cases are people in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.

Only one of the new cases is located in Cumberland County, bringing the county's number to 11 positive cases.

Of the new positives, some of them were located in the region. Lancaster County has its first two positive cases, and Adams County and Lebanon County each now have a positive case.

York County had two positive cases reported Wednesday, and there are no cases reported yet in Dauphin or Perry counties.

The announcement Thursday comes after double-digit increases in cases this week, and Wednesday's news that a Northampton County resident died of the disease.

"Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release. "We have seen case counts continue to increase, and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home."