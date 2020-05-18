DOH: New cases only rise slightly in Cumberland County, region

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County rose only slightly based on data collected Sunday by the state Department of Health.
According to the department's Monday report, the county only saw three new positive cases.
That slight increase was reflective of what most of the southcentral region saw, with many counties reporting no increase or only slight increases, including Perry County, which had one more positive case, bringing its total to 41. Cumberland County now sits at 525 cases.
Dauphin and Franklin counties remain the two in the region seeing the highest increases from day to day. In Monday's report, Dauphin County's cases increased by 15 to 978, while Franklin County increase by 10 to 631 positives.
The department, however, also reported a significant rise in deaths for one day - with 87 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 4,505.
However, the department on Monday changed its website with the public data. It now reports the number of deaths and how it is reflective of the total population. But, that data has not been updated since Friday, so there are no new death counts at the county-level.
The only new information is Cumberland County's data on long-term care facilities, which did not increase in deaths from the 41 reported Sunday. The number of resident positives did increase by one to 256 affected residents of such facilities.
Overall, the department reported 822 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,056.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 18 - deaths not updated from May 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 194 total cases; 2,196 negatives; 6 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 484 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 38 total cases; 1,899 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 525 total cases; 3,056 negatives; 48 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 978 total cases; 7,531 negatives; 39 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 631 total cases; 4,106 negatives; 13 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 11 total cases; 151 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 214 total cases; 631 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 270 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 877 total cases; 3,663 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 997 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 41 total cases; 491 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 857 total cases; 10,221 negatives and 16 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 18):
- Northcentral — 10 new positives; 947 total positives; 11,578 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 70 new positives; 12,064 total positives; 42,256 negatives; 136 inconclusive
- Northwest — 9 new positives; 361 total positives; 9,354 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 37 new positives; 4,395 positives; 35,696 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 605 new positives; 40,722 total positives; 130,669 negatives; 868 inconclusive
- Southwest — 61 new positives; 3,113 total positives; 46,834 negatives; 42 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 18):
- Cumberland County: 9 facilities, 256 residents, 57 staff, 41 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 25 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 258 residents, 51 staff, 27 deaths
- Franklin County: 4 facilities, 100 residents, 14 staff, 8 deaths
- Lancaster County: 33 facilities, 658 residents, 178 staff, 169 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 88 residents, 14 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 7 facilities, 15 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 18):
- 17013: 71 positives, 424 negatives
- 17015: 26 positives, 221 negatives
- 17050: 56 positives, 373 negatives
- 17055: 46 positives, 447 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17011: 116 positives, 413 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 55 negatives
- 17065: 5 positives, 43 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 61 negatives
- 17241: 14 positives, 163 negatives
- 17257: 144 positives, 225 negatives - +1 since May 17
- 17240: 5 positives, 16 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 204 negatives
- 17070: 24 positives, 242 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 109 negatives
- 17019: 19 positives, 187 negatives - +1 since May 17
