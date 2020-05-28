DOH: New cases low in Cumberland County Thursday as Dauphin's cases continue to climb ahead of reopening

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained low in Cumberland County according to the Department of Health's data release Thursday, while Dauphin County continued to see jumps before it switches to the yellow phase on Friday.
The state Department of Health reported only 625 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with seven of those in Cumberland County.
In the past 14 days, 141 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 55.65 cases per 100,000 people in the county, tied for the lowest rate since May 15.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan.
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.
The southcentral region saw 76 new cases in Thursday’s report. Overall, the region saw 1,041 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 60.27, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.
While most of the southcentral region remains quiet, Dauphin County is still experiencing daily spikes in cases. In Thursday's report, Dauphin County had an increase of 38 positive cases, as well as five confirmed deaths to reach 1,212 cases and 71 deaths overall.
In the past 14 days, 317 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 113.91 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
York County, which is already in the yellow phase, also reported another increase of more than 10 cases, seeing 14 new cases in Thursday's report.
On the other hand, Franklin County, which had been seeing increases on the level of Dauphin County, has seen a decline in the number of new cases, with only three new positives in Thursday's report, though with an additional death.
Lebanon County had also been seeing spikes, but on Thursday it only saw an increase of eight positive cases and two deaths.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously said that the number of new cases is trending downward, though the state is putting less emphasis on its metric of 50 new cases over 14 days. Levine said that with additional testing, especially in those that went green, it would alter the metric in a way that no longer made it useful as a diagnostic tool.
Overall across the state, there are now 70,042 positive cases, as well as 5,373 total deaths, after Thursday's increase of 108 new deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 240 total cases; 2,974 negatives; 7 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 38 total cases; 717 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 49 total cases; 2,634 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 618 total cases; 4,780 negatives; 47 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 1,212 total cases; 9,734 negatives; 71 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 759 total cases; 5,036 negatives; 31 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 220 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 826 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 325 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 944 total cases; 4,461 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,195 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 54 total cases; 709 negatives; 2 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 970 total cases; 13,227 negatives and 25 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 28):
- Northcentral — 6 new positives; 1,036 total positives; 14,252 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 100 new positives; 12,911 total positives; 54,538 negatives; 145 inconclusive
- Northwest — 3 new positives; 462 total positives; 12,394 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 73 new positives; 5,095 positives; 46,838 negatives; 81 inconclusive
- Southeast — 369 new positives; 45,212 total positives; 168,915 negatives; 936 inconclusive
- Southwest — 38 new positives; 3,388 total positives; 60,867 negatives; 47 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 28):
- 17013: 100 positives, 767 negatives - +20 since May 21
- 17015: 31 positives, 356 negatives - +5 since May 21
- 17050: 58 positives, 565 negatives, 5 probable - +1 since May 25
- 17055: 59 positives, 684 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17011: 131 positives, 870 negatives - +7 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 83 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 69 negatives - +1 since May 27
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 87 negatives
- 17241: 20 positives, 231 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17257: 157 positives, 311 negatives - +5 since May 26
- 17240: 5 positives, 23 negatives
- 17025: 21 positives, 267 negatives - +4 since May 21
- 17070: 27 positives, 329 negatives - +3 since May 25
- 17043: 7 positives, 147 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 271 negatives - +2 since May 21
