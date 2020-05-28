DOH: New cases low in Cumberland County Thursday as Dauphin's cases continue to climb ahead of reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained low in Cumberland County according to the Department of Health's data release Thursday, while Dauphin County continued to see jumps before it switches to the yellow phase on Friday.

The state Department of Health reported only 625 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with seven of those in Cumberland County.

In the past 14 days, 141 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 55.65 cases per 100,000 people in the county, tied for the lowest rate since May 15.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan.

Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase May 22.

The southcentral region saw 76 new cases in Thursday’s report. Overall, the region saw 1,041 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 60.27, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.