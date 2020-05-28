DOH: New cases low in Cumberland County as Dauphin's cases continue to climb ahead of reopening

While most of the southcentral region remains quiet, Dauphin County still features daily spikes in cases. In Thursday's report, Dauphin County had an increase of 38 positive cases, as well as five new confirmed deaths to reach 1,212 cases and 71 deaths overall.

In the past 14 days, 317 new cases have been reported in Dauphin County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 113.91 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

York County, which is already in the yellow phase, also reported another increase of more than 10 cases, seeing 14 new cases in Thursday's report.

On the other hand, Franklin County, which had been seeing increases on the level of Dauphin County, has seen a decline in the number of new cases, seeing only three new positives in Thursday's report, though with an additional death.

Lebanon County had also been seeing spikes, but on Thursday it only saw an increase of eight new positive cases and two new deaths.