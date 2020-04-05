DOH: Nearly 1,500 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in state; four more reported in Cumberland County
DOH: Nearly 1,500 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in state; four more reported in Cumberland County

Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday said that nearly 1,500 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported within the last day, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties.

Among the new cases were four in Cumberland County, bringing its total to 58. The county also has two reported deaths.

The department said that there were 14 new deaths across the state, bringing the statewide total to 150.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date.

