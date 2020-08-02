DOH: Most of region sees small increase of COVID-19 cases; York sees another spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After higher than average numbers of new cases in Saturday's report from the state Department of Health, the department on Sunday reported a drop in new cases across the majority of the southcentral region, potentially due to Sunday being a slow reporting day for private laboratories.

Most of the region saw around five or fewer new cases Sunday, with Cumberland County getting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,225 confirmed and probable cases. Other increases included eight new cases in Dauphin County, six new cases in Lebanon County, five new cases in Adams and Franklin counties and two new cases each in Perry, Bedford and Fulton counties.

Despite the lower numbers in most of the region, two counties did see higher than average spikes.

York County saw a spike of 39 new cases in Sunday's report and was the only county in the region to report a new death confirmed to be associated with COVID-19.

Blair County's numbers have been mostly low through the pandemic but have increased in the last few weeks. It grew by 10 new cases Sunday, though the county had been seeing far fewer daily cases just three weeks ago.