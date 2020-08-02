DOH: Most of region sees small increase of COVID-19 cases; York sees another spike

After higher than average numbers of new cases in Saturday's report from the state Department of Health, the department on Sunday reported a drop in new cases across the majority of the southcentral region, potentially due to Sunday being a slow reporting day for private laboratories.
Most of the region saw around five or fewer new cases Sunday, with Cumberland County getting six new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,225 confirmed and probable cases. Other increases included eight new cases in Dauphin County, six new cases in Lebanon County, five new cases in Adams and Franklin counties and two new cases each in Perry, Bedford and Fulton counties.
Despite the lower numbers in most of the region, two counties did see higher than average spikes.
York County saw a spike of 39 new cases in Sunday's report and was the only county in the region to report a new death confirmed to be associated with COVID-19.
Blair County's numbers have been mostly low through the pandemic but have increased in the last few weeks. It grew by 10 new cases Sunday, though the county had been seeing far fewer daily cases just three weeks ago.
The state Department of Health reported that overall, there were 654 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 82 were out of Allegheny County and 75 were out of Philadelphia County. There were only five new deaths reported from Saturday's data.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new case; 474 total cases (457 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,106 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 130 total cases (113 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,678 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 224 total cases (211 confirmed, 13 probable); 10,253 negatives; 3 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 1,225 total cases (1,158 confirmed, 67 probable); 17,914 negatives; 70 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 2,657 total cases (2,589 confirmed, 68 probable); 26,759 negatives; 155 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,281 total cases (1,227 confirmed, 54 probable); 12,480 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 24 total cases (22 confirmed, 2 probable); 741 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 288 total cases (280 confirmed, 8 probable); 2,966 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 126 total cases (119 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,373 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new case; 1,571 total cases (1,505 confirmed, 66 probable); 12,485 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 106 total cases (102 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,187 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 120 total cases (111 confirmed, 9 probable); 2,548 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 39 new cases; 2,325 total cases (2,274 confirmed, 51 probable); 34,160 negatives; 88 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 2):
- 17013: 165 positives, 2,852 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17015: 72 positives, 1,383 negatives - +5 since July 31
- 17050: 156 positives, 2,128 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17055: 162 positives, 2,657 negatives - +5 since July 31
- 17011: 222 positives, 3,649 negatives - +3 since July 31
- 17007: 14 positives, 302 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 206 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 259 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 52 positives, 1,020 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17257: 227 positives, 941 negatives - +2 since July 31
- 17240: 18 positives, 98 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 963 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 63 positives, 1,016 negatives - +5 since July 31
- 17043: 18 positives, 430 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17019: 37 positives, 1,093 negatives - +1 since July 31
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DoH through July 28):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths (county reported July 20 that there were 2 resident cases, as well)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 23 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no July 28 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
