DOH: More than 50 percent of Cumberland County's COVID-19 cases and deaths came in December

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 151 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
Cumberland County closes out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county now has 10,456 cases of COVID-19 reported this year, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closes the year with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December.
Combined with the 2,618 cases reported in November for the county, it has totaled 7,902 of its overall cases (76%) in the last two months.
The Health Department reported 377 total test results for Cumberland County Thursday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS receives vaccines as state DOH moves to make them accessible to health providers
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 126.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 829.62.
There were 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Thursday's report (down six from Wednesday) with 27 in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.
In the southcentral region Thursday, York County had 363 new cases and 19 additional deaths, Lebanon County 135 new cases, Franklin County 129 new cases and Dauphin County 127 new cases.
The Health Department confirmed Thursday 8,992 new cases of COVID-19 for the state in addition to 306 new deaths. It's been 15 days since the state has seen a daily case count over 10,000. There are 3,265,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 80 new cases; 4,557 total cases (4,074 confirmed, 483 probable); 25,417 negatives; 88 deaths (+7)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 30 new cases; 2,956 total cases (2,278 confirmed, 678 probable); 7,747 negatives; 94 deaths (+2)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 59 new cases; 7,886 total cases (6,694 confirmed, 1,192 probable); 30,296 negatives; 175 deaths (+2)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 151 new cases; 10,456 total cases (9,482 confirmed, 974 probable); 57,571 negatives; 299 deaths (+5)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 127 new cases; 13,859 total cases (13,219 confirmed, 640 probable); 75,295 negatives; 314 deaths (+4)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 129 new cases; 8,699 total cases (7,757 confirmed, 942 probable); 36,249 negatives; 225 deaths (+5)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 710 total cases (429 confirmed, 281 probable); 2,725 negatives; 10 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 30 new cases; 3,070 total cases (2,601 confirmed, 469 probable); 11,149 negatives; 86 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 1,351 total cases (1,200 confirmed, 151 probable); 3,720 negatives; 48 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 135 new cases; 8,851 total cases (8,045 confirmed, 806 probable); 35,578 negatives; 156 deaths (+4)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 29 new cases; 3,418 total cases (3,247 confirmed, 171 probable); 10,768 negatives; 119 deaths (+3)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 1,721 total cases (1,538 confirmed, 183 probable); 7,650 negatives; 33 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 363 new cases; 23,283 total cases (20,719 confirmed, 2,564 probable); 108,992 negatives; 419 deaths (+19)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 31):
- 17013: 1,427 positives, 7,895 negatives - +57 since Dec. 26
- 17015: 852 positives, 4,330 negatives - +43 since Dec. 26
- 17050: 1,412 positives, 8,165 negatives - +66 since Dec. 26
- 17055: 1,639 positives, 11,612 negatives - +99 since Dec. 26
- 17011: 1,381 positives, 9,240 negatives - +81 since Dec. 26
- 17007: 222 positives, 1,050 negatives - +12 since Dec. 26
- 17065: 157 positives, 731 negatives - +10 since Dec. 26
- 17324: 130 positives, 809 negatives - +14 since Dec. 26
- 17241: 380 positives, 2,183 negatives - +22 since Dec. 26
- 17257: 1,114 positives, 3,964 negatives - +46 since Dec. 26
- 17240: 99 positives, 357 negatives - +6 since Dec. 26
- 17025: 592 positives, 3,245 negatives - +52 since Dec. 26
- 17070: 562 positives, 3,265 negatives - +33 since Dec. 26
- 17043: 186 positives, 1,255 negatives - +13 since Dec. 26
- 17019: 634 positives, 3,466 negatives - +38 since Dec. 26
- 17266: 15 positives, 77 negatives - +2 since Dec. 26
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 18-Dec. 24):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.1% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 373.3 (453.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.2% last 7 days (22.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 499.9 (496.1 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (17.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 394.2 (487.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 388.0 (554.3 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 21.7% last 7 days (22.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 527 (488.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 374.6 (536.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 33.1% last 7 days (26.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 479.0 (513.7 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 442.1 (597.8 previous 7 days)
