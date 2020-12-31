DOH: More than 50 percent of Cumberland County's COVID-19 cases and deaths came in December

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County saw 151 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

Cumberland County closes out 2020 with its worst month of the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths. The county now has 10,456 cases of COVID-19 reported this year, with 5,284 of those cases (51%) coming in December. The county closes the year with 299 deaths, with 162 of those deaths (54%) coming in December.

Combined with the 2,618 cases reported in November for the county, it has totaled 7,902 of its overall cases (76%) in the last two months.

The Health Department reported 377 total test results for Cumberland County Thursday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (226) and confirmed positive tests (138), the county saw about 38% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 126.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 829.62.

There were 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Thursday's report (down six from Wednesday) with 27 in intensive care units and 21 on ventilators.

In the southcentral region Thursday, York County had 363 new cases and 19 additional deaths, Lebanon County 135 new cases, Franklin County 129 new cases and Dauphin County 127 new cases.