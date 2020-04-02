DOH: More than 1,000 new cases reported in one day in Pennsylvania

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania saw its highest one-day case count yet, according to the state Department of Health.

The department said that as of midnight Thursday morning, the state saw a one-day increase of 1,211 new positive cases of COVID-19, its highest to date. Though health officials were taking stock earlier this week that the percentage rise of cases was lowering, numbers of new cases have kept rising in the state.

The new positives bring the state's total to 7,016 cases.

Of the new cases, the department said there are 16 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 90.

Cases across the Midstate also jumped in all nearby counties.

Cumberland County had three new cases, bringing its total to 41.

Lancaster and York each had one new reported death as both counties saw their numbers rise with one of the highest jumps each of those counties have seen. Lancaster's case numbers rose by almost 50 cases from 157 to 203, with the county now reporting four deaths. York County rose from 79 to 102 cases, with the new death being its first reported incident.

After a large jump Wednesday, Dauphin County's cases on Thursday rose from 59 to 67 cases.