DOH: 13 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Pa.; no new cases in Cumberland County
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, though no new cases are in Cumberland County.

The department confirmed 13 additional positive cases, with two in Allegheny County, one in Bucks County, six in Montgomery County, two in Monroe County and two in Philadelphia County. The department said all are in either isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 76. Some of the confirmed cases include those from commercial and hospital laboratories, according to the department.

Carlisle organizes food pick-up for students; county groups, agencies respond to coronavirus
Cumberland-Goodwill EMS pays the price for being proactive in regards to coronavirus

Counties impacted to date include:

  • ​Allegheny - 5
  • Bucks - 5
  • ​Chester - 2
  • ​Cumberland - 5
  • Delaware - 7
  • ​Lehigh - 1
  • ​Luzerne - 1
  • Monroe - 8
  • Montgomery - 30
  • Northampton - 1
  • Philadelphia - 8
  • Pike - 1
  • Wayne - 1
  • Washington - 1

As of Monday morning, the department said there are 670 patients who have tested negative at the state public health lab, commercial lab or a hospital laboratory.

