DOH: Hospitalizations increase to 135 in Monday's COVID-19 data update for Cumberland County

Cumberland County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Monday's update from the state Department of Health.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was at 135 in Monday's report, a increase of 11 since Saturday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 134.3 (the highest rate since Jan. 20), the 39th straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 16 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 117 currently staffed across the county, and 34 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 54 deaths in the first 26 days of December. In its weekly update Dec. 21, the Department of Health said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

Monday's report included 166 test results for Cumberland County, with one probable case. Comparing just the number of negative tests (76) and confirmed positive tests (90), the county saw 54.2% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 107 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Saturday), with three of 33 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 27 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 24 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 199 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (an increase of 33 since Saturday), with 22 of 196 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 110 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 52 adults in intensive care and 39 on ventilators.

Vaccine update

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64.1% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.8% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 16.8% for the week of Dec. 17-23, down from 17.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 378.9, up from 331.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Franklin and Adams counties showed large jumps in incidence rate for the week of Dec. 17-23, a week that featured a data update in case counts due to a data dump from a Central Pa. health system. Franklin County's incidence rate per 100,000 people ballooned to 1,489.4 (up from 452.2), the highest in the state. Adams County's incidence rate increased to 1,277.6 (up from 409.7), the second highest in the state.

Susquehanna County leads the state in percent positivity at 25.1%, followed by Franklin County (23.6%) and Adams County (23.1%).

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 17-23 at 6.9%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 94.4.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 24)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 158 total cases (154 adults, 4 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 13 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (24 are unknown status), 24 are fully vaccinated (17.9%) with four in an ICU and three on ventilators; 108 are nonvaccinated (80.6%) with 28 adults in an ICU and 19 adults on a ventilator. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 24 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 27):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 114 new cases; 17,673 total cases (14,490 confirmed, 3,183 probable); 45,480 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

114 new cases; 17,673 total cases (14,490 confirmed, 3,183 probable); 45,480 negatives; 266 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 8,575 total cases (5,808 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 13,303 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 8,575 total cases (5,808 confirmed, 2,767 probable); 13,303 negatives; 220 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 15 new cases; 22,754 total cases (17,988 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 49,349 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 22,754 total cases (17,988 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 49,349 negatives; 493 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 90 new cases; 35,785 total cases (27,577 confirmed, 8,208 probable); 108,494 negatives; 710 deaths (+2); 64.1% of county population vaccinated

90 new cases; 35,785 total cases (27,577 confirmed, 8,208 probable); 108,494 negatives; 710 deaths (+2); 64.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 95 new cases; 42,332 total cases (35,811 confirmed, 6,521 probable); 134,689 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated

95 new cases; 42,332 total cases (35,811 confirmed, 6,521 probable); 134,689 negatives; 745 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 103 new cases; 28,865 total cases (23,459 confirmed, 5,406 probable); 65,787 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated

103 new cases; 28,865 total cases (23,459 confirmed, 5,406 probable); 65,787 negatives; 535 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 3,088 total cases (1,488 confirmed, 1,600 probable); 5,193 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 3,088 total cases (1,488 confirmed, 1,600 probable); 5,193 negatives; 45 deaths; 33.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 9 new cases; 8,371 total cases (6,846 confirmed, 1,525 probable); 22,451 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 8,371 total cases (6,846 confirmed, 1,525 probable); 22,451 negatives; 198 deaths; 48.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 3,753 total cases (3,437 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,970 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 3,753 total cases (3,437 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,970 negatives; 143 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 159 new cases; 26,520 total cases (22,718 confirmed, 3,802 probable); 65,270 negatives; 391 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated

159 new cases; 26,520 total cases (22,718 confirmed, 3,802 probable); 65,270 negatives; 391 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 21 new cases; 9,095 total cases (8,612 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,334 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 9,095 total cases (8,612 confirmed, 483 probable); 18,334 negatives; 236 deaths; 46.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 13 new cases; 6,688 total cases (5,216 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,251 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 6,688 total cases (5,216 confirmed, 1,472 probable); 14,251 negatives; 149 deaths; 45.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 490 new cases; 82,924 total cases (67,829 confirmed; 15,095 probable); 201,796 negatives; 1,171 deaths; 54.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 27):

17013: 4,177 positives, 16,714 negatives - +43 since Dec. 24

17015: 2,538 positives, 8,252 negatives - +25 since Dec. 24

17050: 3,968 positives, 17,572 negatives - +46 since Dec. 24

17055: 4,477 positives, 19,312 negatives - +65 since Dec. 24

17011: 4,008 positives, 16,022 negatives - +42 since Dec. 24

17007: 626 positives, 2,150 negatives - +8 since Dec. 24

17065: 471 positives, 1,449 negatives - +5 since Dec. 24

17324: 526 positives, 1,449 negatives - +11 since Dec. 24

17241: 1,178 positives, 3,553 negatives - +19 since Dec. 24

17257: 3,136 positives, 8,004 negatives - +58 since Dec. 24

17240: 323 positives, 727 negatives - +5 since Dec. 24

17025: 1,897 positives, 6,730 negatives - +24 since Dec. 24

17070: 1,792 positives, 6,257 negatives - +21 since Dec. 24

17043: 608 positives, 2,404 negatives - +6 since Dec. 24

17019: 2,207 positives, 6,332 negatives - +30 since Dec. 24

17266: 44 positives, 148 negatives - +1 since Dec. 24

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 396.5 (347.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 23.1% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,277.6 (409.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 378.9 (331.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 332.7 (327.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.6% last 7 days (21.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,489.4 (452.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (24% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 698.2 (501.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (360.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 22.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 901.9 (465.2 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.