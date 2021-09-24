DOH: Hospitalizations in Cumberland County top 80 for first time since Jan. 31

The state Department of Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 83 in Friday's report, up seven from Thursday, and the highest total number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 31. There are 18 adults in intensive care (an increase of five since Thursday) and 11 on ventilators. Six adult ICU beds remain of the 104 currently staffed across the county and 31 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.

Friday's report included 372 test results, with 49 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (256) and confirmed positive tests (67), the county saw 20.7% of its tests come back positive.

The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 100.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 557.68.

The southcentral region reported 963 cases Friday, with York County reporting 278 cases, Dauphin County 102 cases and Franklin County 100 cases.

Franklin County reports 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2 of 29 currently-staffed ICU beds available in the county and 22 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.