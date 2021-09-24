DOH: Hospitalizations in Cumberland County top 80 for first time since Jan. 31

The state Department of Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 83 in Friday's report, up seven from Thursday, and the highest total number of hospitalizations in a single day for the county since Jan. 31. There are 18 adults in intensive care (an increase of five since Thursday) and 11 on ventilators. Six adult ICU beds remain of the 104 currently staffed across the county and 31 of 89 ventilators in the county are in use.
Friday's report included 372 test results, with 49 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (256) and confirmed positive tests (67), the county saw 20.7% of its tests come back positive.
The county’s seven-day average of cases now sits at 100.71. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 557.68.
The southcentral region reported 963 cases Friday, with York County reporting 278 cases, Dauphin County 102 cases and Franklin County 100 cases.
Franklin County reports 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2 of 29 currently-staffed ICU beds available in the county and 22 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 15 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
Dauphin County reports 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 20 of 198 currently-staffed ICU beds available in the county and 69 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 27 adults in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
School-age children
In its weekly update for the fourth week of the school year, the department reported another 163 cases among children ages 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 15-21, an increase of five from the previous week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 583.
Statewide, another 7,924 cases were reported among 5- to 18-year-olds. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year thus far is 27,782.
By comparison, there were 624 cases reported statewide during the fourth week of school in 2020.
Early Warning Dashboard
Cumberland County saw an increase in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Perry County had the third highest percent positivity in the state for the week of Sept. 17-23 at 19.9%, up from 16.1% the previous week. Its incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 298.2, up from 244.2 the previous week.
Penn State Health update (Sept. 24)
Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Friday's update shows 92 total cases (85 adults, 7 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 17 are fully vaccinated (18%), 56 are nonvaccinated (61%) and 19 are unknown status patients (21%). Five of the seven children are unvaccinated.
Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (none are in ICU or on a ventilator) and 14 unvaccinated or status unknown (three in an ICU and one on a ventilator).
Vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.
In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.5% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 68.6% have been fully vaccinated.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for Sept. 24):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 47 new cases; 11,713 total cases (9,633 confirmed, 2,080 probable); 42,660 negatives; 196 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 64 new cases; 5,753 total cases (3,906 confirmed, 1,847 probable); 11,742 negatives; 150 deaths (+1); 33.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 71 new cases; 15,127 total cases (11,837 confirmed, 3,290 probable); 45,049 negatives; 354 deaths; 44.5% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 116 new cases; 24,565 total cases (19,517 confirmed, 5,048 probable); 95,252 negatives; 556 deaths; 59.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 102 new cases; 30,804 total cases (26,565 confirmed, 4,239 probable); 121,379 negatives; 588 deaths (+1); 55.6% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 100 new cases; 19,192 total cases (16,058 confirmed, 3,134 probable); 62,563 negatives; 406 deaths (+1); 42.6% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 19 new cases; 1,845 total cases (953 confirmed, 892 probable); 4,732 negatives; 23 deaths; 28.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 40 new cases; 5,971 total cases (4,952 confirmed, 1,019 probable); 18,855 negatives; 143 deaths; 44.4% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 2,536 total cases (2,293 confirmed, 243 probable); 6,220 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 56 new cases; 18,684 total cases (16,015 confirmed, 2,669 probable); 60,434 negatives; 310 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 35 new cases; 6,137 total cases (5,799 confirmed, 338 probable); 16,852 negatives; 184 deaths; 45.8% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 4,628 total cases (3,579 confirmed, 1,049 probable); 12,517 negatives; 105 deaths; 44.2% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 278 new cases; 55,000 total cases (44,756 confirmed; 10,244 probable); 185,411 negatives; 891 deaths (+2); 52.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated Sept. 24):
- 17013: 2,965 positives, 14,489 negatives - +63 since Sept. 19
- 17015: 1,782 positives, 7,212 negatives - +33 since Sept. 19
- 17050: 2,864 positives, 14,853 negatives - +52 since Sept. 19
- 17055: 3,219 positives, 17,343 negatives - +45 since Sept. 19
- 17011: 2,977 positives, 14,361 negatives - +48 since Sept. 19
- 17007: 433 positives, 1,816 negatives - +8 since Sept. 19
- 17065: 302 positives, 1,281 negatives - +9 since Sept. 19
- 17324: 335 positives, 1,360 negatives - +7 since Sept. 19
- 17241: 783 positives, 3,267 negatives - +21 since Sept. 19
- 17257: 2,104 positives, 7,462 negatives - +41 since Sept. 19
- 17240: 199 positives, 671 negatives - +1 since Sept. 19
- 17025: 1,335 positives, 5,818 negatives - +20 since Sept. 19
- 17070: 1,248 positives, 5,553 negatives - +25 since Sept. 19
- 17043: 440 positives, 2,108 negatives - +8 since Sept. 19
- 17019: 1,453 positives, 5,719 negatives - +32 since Sept. 19
- 17266: 23 positives, 127 negatives - +0 since Sept. 19
School district and college case counts (updated Sept. 24)
The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Monday and Thursdays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.
- Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 14 student cases and three staff cases as of Sept. 22.
- Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur): 20 cases since Sept. 20; 77 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 16 student cases and five staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 19 cases since Sept. 20; 96 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)
- Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 23 cases of positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Sept. 21.
- Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure on Mondays): 35 new cases as of Sept. 20; 83 cases this school year (started Aug. 19.)
- South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Tuesdays): 9 new cases since Sept. 13; 32 cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)
- West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 56 student cases and four staff cases as of Sept. 24.
- Dickinson College: 5 student cases and 8 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)
- Messiah University: 28 student cases and 11 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)
- Shippensburg University: 110 student cases and 9 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Sept. 17-23):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 196.3 (199 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 273.8 (212.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 209.2 (193 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 263 (216.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 324.5 (383.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 242.2 (289.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (16.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 298.2 (244.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.6 (253.9 previous 7 days)
