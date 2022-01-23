DOH: Hospitalizations fall as Cumberland County sees 735 new cases over two days

After reaching a pandemic high of 184 hospitalizations in Cumberland County Friday, the county saw a dramatic decrease to just 169 hospitalized patients in Sunday's update from the state Department of Health.

The department reported on its dashboard that the number of hospitalized patients decreased by 15 over the weekend, though the number of those with severe reactions in the ICU and on ventilators remained about the same. Of those patients, 18 remained in the ICU over the weekend and 19 were on ventilators - a decrease of one since Friday. Of its 108 currently staffed ICU beds, 14 were still available to patients.

While hospitalizations decreased, the county saw smaller single-day counts that in days and weeks past. Cumberland County had 735 new cases over the last two days, averaging only 367 new cases each day, which is smaller than the nearly 500 daily new cases the previous week.

Though Cumberland County's number of new cases is falling, York County had a high count in Sunday's update with 1,495 new cases and 11 new deaths reported. All other counties in the southcentral region were a far cry from that, with Dauphin County seeing 621 new cases and seven new deaths, Lebanon County seeing 392 new cases and six new deaths, Adams County seeing 327 new cases and one new death, and Franklin County seeing 378 new cases and one new death.

Cumberland County also had two new reported deaths over the last two days.

Like Cumberland County, Dauphin County also saw a decrease in the number of total hospitalized patients, though its decrease was not as large. Dauphin County saw five fewer COVID-19 patients at its hospital over the weekend. Of those patients, 43 were in the ICU (five more than Friday) and 33 were on ventilators (two more than Friday). Of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 22 were still available.

Franklin County, however, saw an uptick in COVID-19 patients, rising by three to 112 patients by Sunday. Of its patients, 18 were in the ICU (three fewer than Friday) and 14 were on ventilators (also a decrease of three over the weekend). Of its 38 currently staffed ICU beds, five were still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 21)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 222 total cases (204 adults, 18 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 18 pediatric patients, with 11 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with one in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 58 COVID patients. Twenty-nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 29 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 12 COVID patients. Six are unvaccinated (one is in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and six are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 22)

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 66% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 69.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 73.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 37.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 21)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 37.0% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 904.2, up from 845.4 the previous week. Lebanon and Dauphin counties lead the Midstate in both categories and rank in the top 10 in the state.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 40.2% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.8% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,498.7 (second highest in the state).

School-age children (updated Jan. 21)

In its weekly update for the 21st week of the school year, the department reported 506 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, an increase of 89 cases over the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 3,693.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 26,300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 12-Jan. 18, down from an increase of 32,381 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 215,122..

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 23) *2-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 327 new cases; 22,775 total cases (19,143 confirmed, 3,632 probable); 46,048 negatives; 310 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 155 new cases; 9,996 total cases (6,722 confirmed, 3,274 probable); 13,379 negatives; 246 deaths (+4); 37.9% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 416 new cases; 26,546 total cases (21,189 confirmed, 5,357 probable); 49,752 negatives; 548 deaths (+1); 50.6% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 735 new cases; 46,182 total cases (35,134 confirmed, 11,048 probable); 108,336 negatives; 779 deaths (+2); 66% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 621 new cases; 54,925 total cases (45,977 confirmed, 8,948 probable); 132,991 negatives; 837 deaths (+7); 60% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 378 new cases; 36,871 total cases (30,598 confirmed, 6,273 probable); 66,417 negatives; 602 deaths (+1); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 44 new cases; 3,716 total cases (1,940 confirmed, 1,776 probable); 5,165 negatives; 56 deaths (+1); 34.6% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 226 new cases; 10,250 total cases (8,513 confirmed, 1,737 probable); 22,640 negatives; 218 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 45 new cases; 4,303 total cases (3,966 confirmed, 337 probable); 7,038 negatives; 159 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 392 new cases; 34,285 total cases (29,751 confirmed, 4,534 probable); 64,650 negatives; 444 deaths (+6); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 206 new cases; 10,879 total cases (10,338 confirmed, 541 probable); 18,135 negatives; 252 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 127 new cases; 8,059 total cases (6,331 confirmed, 1,728 probable); 14,269 negatives; 164 deaths; 46.8% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 1,495 new cases; 109,889 total cases (91,685 confirmed; 18,204 probable); 200,279 negatives; 1,327 deaths (+11); 56.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 23):

17013: 5,282 positives, 16,599 negatives - +81 since Jan. 21

17015: 3,163 positives, 8,181 negatives - +49 since Jan. 21

17050: 5,144 positives, 17,715 negatives - +70 since Jan. 21

17055: 5,585 positives, 19,167 negatives - +75 since Jan. 21

17011: 5,165 positives, 15,953 negatives - +62 since Jan. 21

17007: 775 positives, 2,158 negatives - +4 since Jan. 21

17065: 597 positives, 1,433 negatives - +12 since Jan. 21

17324: 673 positives, 1,433 negatives - +10 since Jan. 21

17241: 1,480 positives, 3,589 negatives - +16 since Jan. 21

17257: 4,173 positives, 8,189 negatives - +66 since Jan. 21

17240: 402 positives, 761 negatives - +10 since Jan. 21

17025: 2,423 positives, 6,718 negatives - +33 since Jan. 21

17070: 2,265 positives, 6,193 negatives - +30 since Jan. 21

17043: 780 positives, 2,381 negatives - +15 since Jan. 21

17019: 2,643 positives, 6,309 negatives - +34 since Jan. 21

17266: 54 positives, 152 negatives - +1 since Jan. 21

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.5% last 7 days (35.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 943.6 (1,283.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.5% last 7 days (35.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,253.3 (1,246.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 37.0% last 7 days (35.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 904.2 (845.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 36.3% last 7 days (41.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 902.6 (1,156.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.3% last 7 days (37.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,317.2 (1,439.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.9% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,274.4 (1,554.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 40.2% last 7 days (36.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 752.1 (650.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 37.9% last 7 days (39.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,498.7 (1,496.0 previous 7 days)