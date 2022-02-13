DOH: Hospitalizations drop by 13 over weekend

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County dropped by 13 over the weekend, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Sunday that there were 77 patients in county hospitals with COVID-19, a significant drop from 90 reported Friday. Of those patients, 11 are in the ICU (two fewer than Friday) and six are on ventilators (one fewer than Friday). Of the 112 ICU beds currently staffed, 14 are still available.

Though hospitalizations dropped, Cumberland County saw about 100 new cases a day in the last two days. The department reported that over the Friday and Saturday reporting days, the county had 227 new cases of COVID-19, nearly all of which were reported as confirmed cases. Cumberland County was second only to York County, which saw a drop from previous weeks to 307 new cases in two days. York County just last weekend had 512 new cases of the disease.

In addition to fewer cases, York County also saw fewer new deaths reported. York County had three new deaths reported over the weekend - less than the eight the previous weekend or the 16 reported over three days the weekend before that.

Fewer deaths overall were reported in the southcentral region, with two reported in Franklin County and one each in Cumberland, Lebanon, Adams and Fulton counties.

In addition to Cumberland County seeing a drop in hospitalizations, Franklin and Dauphin county also saw a decrease in their respective numbers.

Franklin County had 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Sunday, which is down from 46 in Friday's report. Of those patients, seven are in the ICU and five were on ventilators, which are the same number as Friday. Of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds, 10 are still available.

Dauphin County had 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, a drop of five since Friday. Of those patients 17 were in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and 12 were on ventilators (one more than Friday). Of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 32 were still available.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 11)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 86 total cases (76 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of seven cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 10 pediatric patients, with seven of them known to be unvaccinated (none are in an ICU or on a ventilator).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients (an increase of two since Wednesday). Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and none on a ventilator) and 10 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. Two are fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 13)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 67.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 7)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 25.4% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 32.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 350.5, down from 673.7 the previous week and 787.2 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 31.4% (the third highest in the state and down from 40.1% the week before).

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 812.8, the highest rate in the state and down from 1,257.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 13) *2-day new case totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 61 new cases; 24,261 total cases (20,441 confirmed, 3,820 probable); 46,435 negatives; 344 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 24,261 total cases (20,441 confirmed, 3,820 probable); 46,435 negatives; 344 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 27 new cases; 10,702 total cases (7,187 confirmed, 3,515 probable); 13,327 negatives; 258 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 10,702 total cases (7,187 confirmed, 3,515 probable); 13,327 negatives; 258 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 164 new cases; 28,930 total cases (23,225 confirmed, 5,705 probable); 49,622 negatives; 584 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

164 new cases; 28,930 total cases (23,225 confirmed, 5,705 probable); 49,622 negatives; 584 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 227 new cases; 49,754 total cases (38,013 confirmed, 11,741 probable); 108,951 negatives; 842 deaths (+1); 67.3% of county population vaccinated

227 new cases; 49,754 total cases (38,013 confirmed, 11,741 probable); 108,951 negatives; 842 deaths (+1); 67.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 166 new cases; 58,103 total cases (48,652 confirmed, 9,451 probable); 133,545 negatives; 899 deaths; 61.3% of county population vaccinated

166 new cases; 58,103 total cases (48,652 confirmed, 9,451 probable); 133,545 negatives; 899 deaths; 61.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 80 new cases; 39,599 total cases (32,916 confirmed, 6,683 probable); 67,105 negatives; 648 deaths (+2); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

80 new cases; 39,599 total cases (32,916 confirmed, 6,683 probable); 67,105 negatives; 648 deaths (+2); 48.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 3,992 total cases (2,146 confirmed, 1,846 probable); 5,191 negatives; 62 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 3,992 total cases (2,146 confirmed, 1,846 probable); 5,191 negatives; 62 deaths (+1); 35.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 54 new cases; 11,212 total cases (9,327 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,769 negatives; 235 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated

54 new cases; 11,212 total cases (9,327 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,769 negatives; 235 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 4,662 total cases (4,297 confirmed, 365 probable); 7,069 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 4,662 total cases (4,297 confirmed, 365 probable); 7,069 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 77 new cases; 36,034 total cases (31,300 confirmed, 4,734 probable); 65,130 negatives; 483 deaths (+1); 54.5% of county population vaccinated

77 new cases; 36,034 total cases (31,300 confirmed, 4,734 probable); 65,130 negatives; 483 deaths (+1); 54.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 58 new cases; 12,009 total cases (11,405 confirmed, 605 probable); 17,924 negatives; 262 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 12,009 total cases (11,405 confirmed, 605 probable); 17,924 negatives; 262 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 27 new cases; 8,664 total cases (6,836 confirmed, 1,828 probable); 14,308 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 8,664 total cases (6,836 confirmed, 1,828 probable); 14,308 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 307 new cases; 116,532 total cases (97,486 confirmed; 19,046 probable); 201,954 negatives; 1,406 deaths (+3); 57.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 13):

17013: 5,770 positives, 16,613 negatives - +51 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,383 positives, 8,197 negatives - +24 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,558 positives, 17,901 negatives - +50 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,048 positives, 19,218 negatives - +64 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,575 positives, 16,041 negatives - +49 since Feb. 10

17007: 842 positives, 2,183 negatives - +10 since Feb. 10

17065: 670 positives, 1,428 negatives - +8 since Feb. 10

17324: 725 positives, 1,433 negatives - +9 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,595 positives, 3,628 negatives - +25 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,520 positives, 8,348 negatives - +26 since Feb. 10

17240: 432 positives, 772 negatives - +4 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,625 positives, 6,754 negatives - +35 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,445 positives, 6,230 negatives - +15 since Feb. 10

17043: 814 positives, 2,390 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,794 positives, 6,329 negatives - +17 since Feb. 10

17266: 63 positives, 152 negatives - +1 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 329.9 (601.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 429.1 (779.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 350.5 (673.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 300.8 (572.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 25.5% last 7 days (32.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 501.8 (860.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 23.2% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 328.6 (749 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 31.4% last 7 days (40.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 347.9 (657 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 24.4% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 414.9 (849.8 previous 7 days)