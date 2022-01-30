DOH: Hospitalizations continue to drop as nine new deaths are reported over three days

Hospitalizations continued to drop over the weekend after Cumberland County saw a decrease late last week.

In Sunday's update from the state Department of Health, Cumberland County had 128 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, which is 15 fewer than Friday's report. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 160.1, the fifth straight day that rate has dropped.

There are 16 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, a decrease of two since Friday, and 17 people are on ventilators, which is an increase of one patient in the county. Of its 109 currently staffed ICU beds, the county still has eight available.

Though hospitalizations are falling, the county did see nine additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, bringing the county's total to 804 since the pandemic began in March 2020. With the update Sunday, the county has seen 72 deaths this month, the highest monthly death total since 113 in January 2021.

Elsewhere in the region, York County reported 16 new deaths since Thursday, Dauphin County had eight new deaths, Franklin County had seven new deaths, and Lebanon County had five new deaths.

The state Department of Health updated its dashboard Sunday with new case totals after a few days of silence on those numbers, but new case reporting is still falling in the Midstate.

Since Thursday, Cumberland County had 743 new cases of COVID-19, with most of them (605) being confirmed cases. That number encompasses three days of reporting, and is only slightly higher than the 735 new cases reported last weekend from two days of reporting.

York County was still the highest in the southcentral region with 1,538 new cases, while Dauphin County had 607 (which is fewer than the 621 new cases last weekend) and Franklin County had 574 new cases.

Like Cumberland County, Dauphin County did see a decrease in its hospitalizations. In Sunday's update, Dauphin County had 189 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop from 202 patients in Friday's update, which itself was a decrease of 13 from the previous day. Of its patients, 31 are adults in the ICU (four fewer than Friday) and 28 are on ventilators (two fewer than Friday). Of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds, 32 remain available.

Franklin County, however, saw a slight bump in hospitalizations, rising by two to 81 patients overall. Of its patients, 11 are adults in the ICU and nine are on ventilators, which were the same numbers reported Friday. Of its 38 currently staffed ICU beds, six remain available.

Penn State Health cases update (Jan. 28)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 182 total cases (167 adults, 15 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 43 cases since Monday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 15 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (three in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated patients, with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 42 COVID patients. Sixteen are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on a ventilator) and 26 are unvaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. Both are fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Jan. 30)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 66.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.2% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported on booster shots, saying that 38.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 24)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 36.6% for the week of Jan. 14-20, up from 35.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 861.2, down from 908.6 the previous week.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 39.9% (second highest in the state), an increase from 36.7% the previous week.

York County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 1,497.8, the highest rate in the state.

School-age children (updated Jan. 28)

In its weekly update for the 22nd week of the school year, the department reported 378 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, a decrease of 128 cases from the previous week's total. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,072.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 16,558 cases reported during the week of Jan. 19-Jan. 25, down from an increase of 26,300 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 231,681.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 30) *3-day totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 345 new cases; 23,605 total cases (19,882 confirmed, 3,723 probable); 46,192 negatives; 323 deaths (+2); 53.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 30):

17013: 5,568 positives, 16,587 negatives - +92 since Jan. 27

17015: 3,288 positives, 8,172 negatives - +52 since Jan. 27

17050: 5,304 positives, 17,732 negatives - +102 since Jan. 27

17055: 5,838 positives, 19,166 negatives - +87 since Jan. 27

17011: 5,384 positives, 15,955 negatives - +85 since Jan. 27

17007: 809 positives, 2,162 negatives - +15 since Jan. 27

17065: 632 positives, 1,443 negatives - +11 since Jan. 27

17324: 704 positives, 1,435 negatives - +13 since Jan. 27

17241: 1,528 positives, 3,610 negatives - +22 since Jan. 27

17257: 4,387 positives, 8,258 negatives - +82 since Jan. 27

17240: 426 positives, 761 negatives - +9 since Jan. 27

17025: 2,535 positives, 6,712 negatives - +37 since Jan. 27

17070: 2,365 positives, 6,196 negatives - +39 since Jan. 27

17043: 802 positives, 2,371 negatives - +4 since Jan. 27

17019: 2,732 positives, 6,308 negatives - +38 since Jan. 27

17266: 61 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Jan. 27

School district and college case counts (updated Jan. 19)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 31.0% last 7 days (35.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 890 (1,268.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 34.6% last 7 days (35.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,231.9 (1,329.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 36.6% last 7 days (35.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 861.2 (908.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 35.7% last 7 days (40.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 815.0 (1,207.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 38.5% last 7 days (37.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,358.5 (1,484.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 38.7% last 7 days (40.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,249.7 (1,602.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 39.9% last 7 days (36.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 728.3 (659.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 38.0% last 7 days (39.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 1,497.8 (1,553.7 previous 7 days)