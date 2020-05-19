DOH: Half of nursing facility deaths in county occurred at Shippensburg Health Care Center

That testing plan, however, won't affect every facility the same way, according to Levine. Testing will be individualized by each facility, with mass testing occurring every week at facilities with outbreaks, but less often at those with fewer cases and even less often at those with no cases currently, she said.

Currently, mass testing is only being performed as part of a pilot study at two facilities, which the department didn't name. The department said it is working with commercial laboratories and coordinating with facilities that are implementing universal testing, as well as getting more test swabs from the federal government to ensure they have an adequate supply for their plans.

The Pennsylvania National Guard is also mobilizing to provide a mobile testing option for facilities that may not be able to test on their own, according to the department.

Testing will be used to cohort patients, or place those with the coronavirus in the same area, separated from other residents.

The state also issued guidance last week to hospitals and skilled nursing homes requiring any resident discharged from a facility to be tested for COVID-19.

As the department continues to work to help facilities mitigate the pandemic, it is accepting complaints about nursing homes anonymously at 1-800-254-5164, by filling out an online complaint form at health.pa.gov, by emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov or by sending the complaint in the mail to the department.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.