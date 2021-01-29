DOH: General population COVID testing sites like AHEC this weekend based on population centers, county input

Even as the focus on the battle against COVID-19 is starting to center around vaccines, state health officials have repeatedly emphasized that not only are mitigation efforts still important, but also general population testing will help uncover pockets of the disease.
With state and national predictions taking vaccine administration for the general public through the summer or early fall, testing may prove vital in identifying areas still struggling with the disease. That could be especially true for even those who get the vaccine, since neither shot is 100% effective. Because the vaccine, at the least, would reduce the severity of the symptoms, those who are vaccinated could still be asymptomatic carriers and pose dangers of spreading the disease to those who haven't yet received a vaccine.
In the past two months, however, Pennsylvania's testing efforts have largely focused on making testing more readily available at a time when the number of cases was the highest its ever been during the pandemic.
At the start of December, Pennsylvania announced an expanded contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which was already operating pop-up testing sites in counties seeing significant rises of COVID-19 cases. The new contract entailed offering free, general population testing clinics in each of the six regions of the state over the course of 12 weeks.
Those efforts are currently in their eighth week, and Cumberland County currently has its own general population testing site through Monday at U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Middlesex Township.
Choosing sites, counties
According to Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the state Department of Health, a number of factors go into choosing where to locate public testing sites and which counties to schedule first in the expanded contract.
She said the DOH meets with county emergency management agencies and sometimes with county commissioners to discuss the best location of the testing site closest to the largest population.
"The county EMAs need to make sure the location is big enough to deal with the traffic flow, and then we have to get permission from the property owner to host the testing site," she said.
AHEC is located centrally in Cumberland County in the Carlisle area, near Interstate 81 exits and has a large parking area. Though some of the testing sites can offer both walk-in and drive-thru testing services, only drive-thru testing is available at AHEC.
The timing of the site, however, comes as Cumberland County reports fewer COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks and decreasing rates of positive tests. The county reported some of the highest number of new cases in the 13-county southcentral region in December — lagging just behind the more populated counties of Dauphin and York — though its rate of positivity was still lower than those of other counties in the region, including Franklin and the northwestern tier of the region.
That rate of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 proved to be a more significant factor when determining which counties received public testing sites first.
Four of the counties that struggled the most with positivity rates in the region were the first to get a testing site in December: Bedford and Mifflin counties the first week, Franklin County the third week and Juniata County the fourth week in the testing schedule.
Other counties in the region who have hosted testing sites include Dauphin County, Fulton County and Adams County.
Barton said that these sites were chosen after excluding those that have their own municipal/county health department (York County is the only one in the region with one) and putting others later in the schedule if they had pop-up testing sites earlier in 2020 due to increasing cases (Lebanon County had a separate pop-up testing site).
"Additionally, we looked at population of the counties and the respective geographic location of the counties to ensure sites were spread out across the commonwealth instead of having two sites running contiguous at the same time," she said. "We also wanted to make sure we were able to adjust staff to support a higher volume site if needed; therefore, we couldn’t schedule highly populated counties within the same week."
With four more weeks to go in the contract, the counties in the region that have yet to host a testing site include Perry, Lebanon, Blair and Huntingdon counties.
