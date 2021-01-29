DOH: General population COVID testing sites like AHEC this weekend based on population centers, county input

Even as the focus on the battle against COVID-19 is starting to center around vaccines, state health officials have repeatedly emphasized that not only are mitigation efforts still important, but also general population testing will help uncover pockets of the disease.

With state and national predictions taking vaccine administration for the general public through the summer or early fall, testing may prove vital in identifying areas still struggling with the disease. That could be especially true for even those who get the vaccine, since neither shot is 100% effective. Because the vaccine, at the least, would reduce the severity of the symptoms, those who are vaccinated could still be asymptomatic carriers and pose dangers of spreading the disease to those who haven't yet received a vaccine.

In the past two months, however, Pennsylvania's testing efforts have largely focused on making testing more readily available at a time when the number of cases was the highest its ever been during the pandemic.

At the start of December, Pennsylvania announced an expanded contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which was already operating pop-up testing sites in counties seeing significant rises of COVID-19 cases. The new contract entailed offering free, general population testing clinics in each of the six regions of the state over the course of 12 weeks.