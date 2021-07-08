DOH: Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.

Thursday's report included 105 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (101) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw 1.9% of its tests come back positive.

There were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up two from Wednesday), with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 129,316 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 129,307 people have been fully vaccinated, or 58.9% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

The DOH Thursday confirmed there were 222 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,543

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.