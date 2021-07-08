DOH: Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Thursday.
Thursday's report included 105 total test results, with two probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (101) and confirmed positive tests (two), the county saw 1.9% of its tests come back positive.
There were five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report (up two from Wednesday), with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.
In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 129,316 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 129,307 people have been fully vaccinated, or 58.9% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The DOH Thursday confirmed there were 222 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,543
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table below shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant will become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 8):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 9,697 total cases (8,014 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 37,880 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 4,737 total cases (3,300 confirmed, 1,437 probable); 10,523 negatives; 142 deaths; 29.9% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,523 total cases (10,620 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 40,932 negatives; 343 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 20,640 total cases (16,594 confirmed, 4,046 probable); 84,534 negatives; 526 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 2 new cases; 26,154 total cases (22,768 confirmed, 3,386 probable); 110,270 negatives; 559 deaths; 47.8% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 15,489 total cases (13,116 confirmed, 2,373 probable); 55,780 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 1,381 total cases (772 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,175 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.7% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,173 total cases (4,334 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,873 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.6% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,545 negatives; 88 deaths; 32.8% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new case; 16,209 total cases (14,033 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,726 negatives; 295 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,333 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.3% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,854 total cases (2,998 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,208 negatives; 101 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 47,088 total cases (38,323 confirmed, 8,765 probable); 164,199 negatives; 832 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 8):
- 17013: 2,456 positives, 12,869 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,324 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17050: 2,429 positives, 12,823 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17055: 2,793 positives, 15,768 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,854 negatives - -1 since July 6
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,606 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,136 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,209 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17241: 655 positives, 3,015 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17257: 1,755 positives, 6,309 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17240: 155 positives, 582 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17025: 1,093 positives, 5,057 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17070: 1,088 positives, 4,921 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,863 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17019: 1,223 positives, 5,026 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (June 25 - July 1):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.1% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.7 (8.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - .5% last 7 days (.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 2.4 (2.4 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 5.0 (5.4 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.0 (9.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - .8% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (9.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.6% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.0 (10.2 previous 7 days)
