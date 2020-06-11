DOH: Four new cases, no additional deaths in Cumberland County Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County Thursday.

The county now has 692 total positive cases and 58 deaths. Thursday's report showed 4 positives out of 172 reported tests, or 2.3%.

The southcentral region reported 80 new positives in Thursday's report. Dauphin County and Franklin County each saw 20 new cases. York and Lebanon counties each reported 15 new cases. Dauphin had three additional deaths while Franklin, Perry and York counties each reported one additional death.

The DOH Thursday confirmed an additional 467 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to77,313. There are 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 51 deaths.

In the past 14 days, 74 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 29.21 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County is slated to move to the green phase on June 12.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 11): Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 279 total cases (269 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,887 negatives; 9 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 46 total cases (42 confirmed, 4 probable); 987 negatives; 2 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 53 total cases (49 confirmed, 4 probable); 3,565 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 692 total cases (665 confirmed, 27 probable); 7,547 negatives; 58 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 1,561 total cases (1,514 confirmed, 47 probable); 12,780 negatives; 104 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 827 total cases (801 confirmed, 26 probable); 6,235 negatives; 40 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 16 total cases (14 confirmed, 2 probable); 311 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 237 total cases (232 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,095 negatives; 4 deaths

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 105 total cases (98 confirmed, 7 probable); 452 negatives; 5 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 15 new cases; 1,106 total cases (1,071 confirmed, 35 probable); 5,663 negatives; 38 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases (56 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,527 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 69 total cases (63 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,020 negatives; 4 deaths

York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 1,117 total cases (1,081 confirmed, 36 probable); 16,840 negatives and 31 deaths Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 8): Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths

Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 26 deaths

Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths

Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths ZIP code-level counts (through June 6): 17013: 107 positives, 1,344 negatives - +2 since June 2

17015: 32 positives, 498 negatives - +1 since June 2

17050: 72 positives, 755 negatives - +1 since June 2

17055: 65 positives, 845 negatives - +2 since June 2

17011: 137 positives, 1,441 negatives - +2 since June 2

17007: Less than 4 positives, 116 negatives

17065: 7 positives, 84 negatives

17324: Less than 4 positives, 105 negatives

17241: 22 positives, 298 negatives

17257: 161 positives, 386 negatives - +1 since June 2

17240: 7 positives, 27 negatives

17025: 23 positives, 348 negatives - +1 since June 2

17070: 29 positives, 397 negatives - +2 since June 2

17043: 7 positives, 178 negatives

17019: 22 positives, 374 negatives

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.