DOH: Five new deaths reported over two days in Cumberland County

As the number of new cases and hospitalized patients continues to fall, Cumberland County is still seeing deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported Friday that the county had five new deaths over the last two reporting days. It's the highest number of deaths in the southcentral region, with Dauphin County seeing three, York County seeing two, and one death reported in each Franklin, Lebanon and Huntington counties.

Though COVID-associated deaths have yet to disappear, Cumberland County is seeing a positive downward trend of cases.

Over the last two days, the county saw 25 new cases of COVID-19. That is still the second highest new caseload in the region, with York County still seeing the most at 36 new cases. Elsewhere in the Midstate, Dauphin County had 12 new cases, Lebanon County had 11 new cases, Adams County had 11 new cases, and Franklin County had six new cases of the disease.

Cumberland County also saw the number of hospitalized patients fall by three to 15 overall in county hospitals. Of those patients, none are in the ICU (one fewer than Wednesday) and four are still on ventilators. Of the 111 currently staffed ICU beds, 21 are still available in the county.

Franklin County saw a slight increase from seven to eight hospitalized patients between Wednesday and Friday, with two of those patients remaining in the ICU. One patient is now on a ventilator, compared to zero Wednesday. Of its 28 staffed ICU beds, six are still available in Franklin.

Dauphin County saw another drop in its hospitalizations, falling by one to 25 patients overall. Of those patients, seven are in the ICU (two more than Wednesday) and three are on ventilators (two fewer than Wednesday). Of its 196 staffed ICU beds, 33 are still available.

Vaccine update (March 18)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 68.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 11 new cases; 24,649 total cases (20,778 confirmed, 3,871 probable); 47,082 negatives; 357 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 24,649 total cases (20,778 confirmed, 3,871 probable); 47,082 negatives; 357 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 5 new cases; 10,942 total cases (7,373 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,553 negatives; 273 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 10,942 total cases (7,373 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,553 negatives; 273 deaths; 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 11 new cases; 29,558 total cases (23,762 confirmed, 5,796 probable); 50,115 negatives; 604 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 29,558 total cases (23,762 confirmed, 5,796 probable); 50,115 negatives; 604 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 25 new cases; 50,742 total cases (38,666 confirmed, 12,076 probable); 110,571 negatives; 880 deaths (+5); 68.7% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 50,742 total cases (38,666 confirmed, 12,076 probable); 110,571 negatives; 880 deaths (+5); 68.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 12 new cases; 58,925 total cases (49,277 confirmed, 9,648 probable); 135,410 negatives; 951 deaths (+3); 62.5% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 58,925 total cases (49,277 confirmed, 9,648 probable); 135,410 negatives; 951 deaths (+3); 62.5% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 40,204 total cases (33,424 confirmed, 6,780 probable); 68,387 negatives; 679 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 40,204 total cases (33,424 confirmed, 6,780 probable); 68,387 negatives; 679 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 4,111 total cases (2,230 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 5,312 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 4,111 total cases (2,230 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 5,312 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 11,466 total cases (9,543 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,413 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 11,466 total cases (9,543 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,413 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,759 total cases (4,382 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,172 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,759 total cases (4,382 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,172 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 36,419 total cases (31,632 confirmed, 4,787 probable); 66,146 negatives; 508 deaths (+1); 55.5% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 36,419 total cases (31,632 confirmed, 4,787 probable); 66,146 negatives; 508 deaths (+1); 55.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,240 total cases (11,627 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,223 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 12,240 total cases (11,627 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,223 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,809 total cases (6,939 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,543 negatives; 182 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,809 total cases (6,939 confirmed, 1,870 probable); 14,543 negatives; 182 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 36 new cases; 118,235 total cases (98,923 confirmed; 19,312 probable); 205,086 negatives; 1,471 deaths (+2); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.6 (84.4 previous 7 days)