DOH: Five new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County

Cumberland County added five new cases of COVID-19 to its overall case count in state Department of Health data released Friday. No additional deaths were reported.
The additional cases bring Cumberland County's total confirmed and probable coronavirus positives to 830.
Dauphin and York counties were the only counties in the southcentral region to see double-digit increases in the number of new cases. Dauphin County reported an additional 24 cases while York County reported 10 more cases.
Statewide, the department reported an increase of 600 new cases to bring the statewide total to 84,370. An additional 22 deaths were reported to bring the statewide count to 6,579.
The only additional deaths reported in the southcentral region were two deaths in York County and one death in Dauphin County.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 324 total cases (313 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,809 negatives; 12 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 76 total cases (68 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,370 negatives; 3 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 69 total cases (63 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,375 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 830 total cases (793 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,521 negatives; 63 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 1,917 total cases (1,858 confirmed, 59 probable); 16,775 negatives; 132 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 902 total cases (874 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,073 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 438 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new cases; 245 total cases (238 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,498 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 110 total cases (103 confirmed, 7 probable); 733 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,300 total cases (1,249 confirmed, 51 probable); 8,007 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 62 total cases (59 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,302 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,401 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 1,428 total cases (1,387 confirmed, 41 probable); 20,854 negatives; 43 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 23):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 57 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 26):
- 17013: 127 positives, 1,850 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17015: 44 positives, 733 negatives
- 17050: 94 positives, 1,129 negatives
- 17055: 86 positives, 1,542 negatives
- 17011: 164 positives, 2,178 negatives - +3 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 170 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 122 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 139 negatives
- 17241: 32 positives, 655 negatives
- 17257: 176 positives, 548 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 63 negatives
- 17025: 34 positives, 541 negatives
- 17070: 40 positives, 591 negatives
- 17043: 11 positives, 251 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 27 positives, 586 negatives - +1 since June 25
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.