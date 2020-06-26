DOH: Five new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County added five new cases of COVID-19 to its overall case count in state Department of Health data released Friday. No additional deaths were reported.

The additional cases bring Cumberland County's total confirmed and probable coronavirus positives to 830.

Dauphin and York counties were the only counties in the southcentral region to see double-digit increases in the number of new cases. Dauphin County reported an additional 24 cases while York County reported 10 more cases.

Statewide, the department reported an increase of 600 new cases to bring the statewide total to 84,370. An additional 22 deaths were reported to bring the statewide count to 6,579.

The only additional deaths reported in the southcentral region were two deaths in York County and one death in Dauphin County.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 25):