DOH: Five new cases reported in Cumberland County

Five new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County were reported Friday by the state Department of Health.
No additional deaths were reported in the county.
Dauphin County once more saw a large number of reported positives, adding 41 cases to bring its total case count to 2,161. York and Lebanon counties also saw double-digit increases. York County added 22 cases to bring its total to 1,577 cases. Lebanon County added 14 cases for a total case count of 1,375.
Four additional deaths were reported in Dauphin County, bringing its death toll to 140. York County saw two additional deaths for a total of 54 deaths.
Statewide, the department announced an additional 667 positive cases to bring the total to 88,741. There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34.
Cases in Allegheny County increased by 166 overnight. The county has seen its highest case counts in the past few days, prompting the county's health department to close bars, restaurants and casinos and to cancel any activity or event involving more than 25 people for a week. The county also instituted a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 344 total cases (333 confirmed, 11 probable); 5,197 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 89 total cases (81 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,588 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new cases; 79 total cases (72 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,869 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 871 total cases (829 confirmed, 42 probable); 11,680 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 41 new cases; 2,161 total cases (2,102 confirmed, 59 probable); 18,315 negatives; 136 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 954 total cases (925 confirmed, 29 probable); 8,760 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 512 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,651 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 899 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 14 new cases; 1,375 total cases (1,317 confirmed, 58 probable); 8,873 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,520 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,701 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 22 new cases; 1,577 total cases (1,532 confirmed, 45 probable); 22,735 negatives; 52 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 3):
- 17013: 131 positives, 2,020 negatives
- 17015: 47 positives, 814 negatives - +2 since July 1
- 17050: 100 positives, 1,262 negatives
- 17055: 97 positives, 1,651 negatives - +1 since July 1
- 17011: 169 positives, 2,447 negatives - +1 since July 1
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 190 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 130 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 157 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 686 negatives
- 17257: 177 positives, 583 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 73 negatives
- 17025: 38 positives, 598 negatives
- 17070: 44 positives, 645 negatives - +1 since July 1
- 17043: 11 positives, 279 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 654 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.