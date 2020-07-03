DOH: Five new cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County were reported Friday by the state Department of Health.

No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Dauphin County once more saw a large number of reported positives, adding 41 cases to bring its total case count to 2,161. York and Lebanon counties also saw double-digit increases. York County added 22 cases to bring its total to 1,577 cases. Lebanon County added 14 cases for a total case count of 1,375.

Four additional deaths were reported in Dauphin County, bringing its death toll to 140. York County saw two additional deaths for a total of 54 deaths.

Statewide, the department announced an additional 667 positive cases to bring the total to 88,741. There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34.

Cases in Allegheny County increased by 166 overnight. The county has seen its highest case counts in the past few days, prompting the county's health department to close bars, restaurants and casinos and to cancel any activity or event involving more than 25 people for a week. The county also instituted a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 3):