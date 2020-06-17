DOH: Five new cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; Dauphin cases continue to climb

Cumberland County is back to single-digit increases of new COVID-19 cases while Dauphin County continues to climb by double digits.
The state Department of Health released its Wednesday report compiled from Tuesday's data, which showed that only five new positive cases were reported in Cumberland County.
However, in Dauphin County, which is set to move to the green phase Friday, there were 19 new positive cases for a second straight day, and the county also saw three more deaths, to bring its total to 111 deaths.
In Wednesday's report, Perry County's COVID-19 cases also rose at a level higher than usual, with three new positives reported.
Elsewhere in the region, Adams County only rose by two positives, Bedford County rose by six positives, Franklin County rose by three cases, Lebanon County rose by seven cases and York County rose by 12 positives and two deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 17):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 300 total cases (289 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,236 negatives; 10 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 59 total cases (53 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,103 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,484 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 751 total cases (719 confirmed, 32 probable); 8,694 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,674 total cases (1,627 confirmed, 47 probable); 14,056 negatives; 111 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 852 total cases (852 confirmed, 27 probable); 7,204 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 17 total cases (15 confirmed, 2 probable); 338 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,194 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 108 total cases (101 confirmed, 7 probable); 531 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 1,200 total cases (1,156 confirmed, 44 probable); 6,808 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 60 total cases (57 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,740 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 76 total cases (70 confirmed, 6 probable); 1,138 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 12 new cases; 1,195 total cases (1,158 confirmed, 37 probable); 18,349 negatives; 34 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 17):
- 17013: 117 positives, 1,666 negatives - +3 since June 16
- 17015: 41 positives, 614 negatives - +2 since June 14
- 17050: 78 positives, 944 negatives
- 17055: 73 positives, 1,309 negatives - +2 since June 16
- 17011: 152 positives, 1,714 negatives - +4 since June 14
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 143 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 102 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 130 negatives
- 17241: 30 positives, 503 negatives - +6 since June 14
- 17257: 165 positives, 473 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 53 negatives -+1 since June 16
- 17025: 31 positives, 442 negatives
- 17070: 36 positives, 497 negatives - +4 since June 14
- 17043: 9 positives, 213 negatives - +1 since June 17
- 17019: 22 positives, 483 negatives
