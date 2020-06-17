DOH: Five new cases reported in Cumberland County; Dauphin cases continue to climb

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cumberland County is back to single-digit increases of new COVID-19 cases while Dauphin County continues to climb by double digits.

The state Department of Health released its Wednesday report compiled from Tuesday's data, which showed that only five new positive cases were reported in Cumberland County.

However, in Dauphin County, which is set to move to the green phase Friday, there were 19 new positive cases for a second straight day, and the county also saw three more deaths, to bring its total to 111 deaths.

In Wednesday's report, Perry County's COVID-19 cases also rose at a level higher than usual, with three new positives reported.

Elsewhere in the region, Adams County only rose by two positives, Bedford County rose by six positives, Franklin County rose by three cases, Lebanon County rose by seven cases and York County rose by 12 positives and two deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 17):