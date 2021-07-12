DOH: Five new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 66 total test results, with one probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (61) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw 6.1% of its tests come back positive.
There were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 1.3% for the week of July 2-July 9 (up from .5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 3.9 (down from 2.8 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 130,578 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.5% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 130,569 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.5% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.
The delta variant, first identified in India, has now spread to more than 60 countries and accounted for 30.4 % of COVID cases in the United States between June 6 and June 19. Its rapid spread has led the CDC to upgrade it from a variant of interest to a variant of concern.
CDC data updated for a two-week period ending June 19 shows the delta variant as the third most prevalent variant (10.7%) of COVID-19 for Region 3 in the United States, comprised of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The CDC's state table shows the delta variant in Pennsylvania at 3.4% of total cases for the same time period. Right now, the most dominant variant in Pennsylvania is the B.1.1.7 strain that was originally detected in the U.K. It is also known as the alpha variant.
Those numbers are expected to increase in the CDC's estimates for the two-week period ending July 3. The delta variant will become the dominant variant in the country at 51.7%. In Region 3 it is expected to rise to 31.4%.
There were three patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Wednesday's report, with none in an intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 12):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 9,705 total cases (8,022 confirmed, 1,683 probable); 38,024 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,738 total cases (3,300 confirmed, 1,438 probable); 10,547 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.1% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 13,524 total cases (10,621 confirmed, 2,903 probable); 41,021 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 20,655 total cases (16,606 confirmed, 4,049 probable); 84,866 negatives; 526 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 26,171 total cases (22,782 confirmed, 3,389 probable); 110,692 negatives; 560 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 15,500 total cases (13,124 confirmed, 2,376 probable); 56,005 negatives; 375 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 1,381 total cases (772 confirmed, 609 probable); 4,192 negatives; 16 deaths; 25.8% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 5,176 total cases (4,337 confirmed, 839 probable); 16,934 negatives; 135 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,142 total cases (1,937 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,570 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.1% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,211 total cases (14,035 confirmed, 2,176 probable); 54,982 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,441 total cases (5,138 confirmed, 303 probable); 15,382 negatives; 182 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,856 total cases (3,000 confirmed, 856 probable); 11,241 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 1 new case; 47,123 total cases (38,352 confirmed, 8,771 probable); 164,854 negatives; 833 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 12):
- 17013: 2,458 positives, 12,910 negatives - +4 since July 6
- 17015: 1,521 positives, 6,355 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17050: 2,431 positives, 12,895 negatives - +3 since July 6
- 17055: 2,796 positives, 15,829 negatives - +5 since July 6
- 17011: 2,616 positives, 12,900 negatives - -1 since July 6
- 17007: 366 positives, 1,609 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,138 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,214 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,025 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17257: 1,757 positives, 6,350 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17240: 155 positives, 586 negatives - +0 since July 6
- 17025: 1,096 positives, 5,075 negatives - +3 since July 6
- 17070: 1,089 positives, 4,936 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17043: 371 positives, 1,869 negatives - +2 since July 6
- 17019: 1,224 positives, 5,041 negatives - +1 since July 6
- 17266: 19 positives, 115 negatives - +0 since July 6
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 3 - July 9):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (1.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.5 (6.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 9.7 (18.4 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 3.9 (2.8 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 6.8 (4.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.0% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.7 (10.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.8% last 7 days (1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.9 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.3% last 7 days (1.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.2 (10.9 previous 7 days)
