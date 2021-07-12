DOH: Five new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 66 total test results, with one probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (61) and confirmed positive tests (four), the county saw 6.1% of its tests come back positive.

There were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 1.3% for the week of July 2-July 9 (up from .5% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 3.9 (down from 2.8 the previous week).

In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 130,578 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 51.5% of the county's total population of 253,370. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 130,569 people have been fully vaccinated, or 59.5% of that population. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to track the delta variant and its prevalence in the United States.