DOH: Few new cases reported in Cumberland County, region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were few cases reported in Cumberland County and the rest of the southcentral region from the Fourth of July weekend.

In Monday's noon update from the state Department of Health, there were only four new cases in Cumberland County, and all other counties either saw single-digit increases, no increases or even a decline in positives.

Dauphin County was seeing double-digit increases, even from reporting on the Fourth of July, but numbers collected from Sunday only boosted the county's numbers by four new positives. Likewise, York County saw four new positives after weeks of larger increases.

The only other counties in the region to see an uptick in cases were Blair County with three cases, Franklin County with two cases and Mifflin County with one case. All other counties did not see an increase, and Adams County's totals actually decreased by three to 352 positives total.

Though there was little movement in the region, the overall number of new positives in the Pennsylvania wasn't all that different than in Sunday's report. The Department of Health said there were 450 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, down a little from the 479 new cases reported Sunday.

The number of new cases, however, puts Pennsylvania at more than 90,000 confirmed and probable positives.