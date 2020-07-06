DOH: Few new cases reported in Cumberland County, region

There were few cases reported in Cumberland County and the rest of the southcentral region from the Fourth of July weekend.
In Monday's noon update from the state Department of Health, there were only four new cases in Cumberland County, and all other counties either saw single-digit increases, no increases or even a decline in positives.
Dauphin County was seeing double-digit increases, even from reporting on the Fourth of July, but numbers collected from Sunday only boosted the county's numbers by four new positives. Likewise, York County saw four new positives after weeks of larger increases.
The only other counties in the region to see an uptick in cases were Blair County with three cases, Franklin County with two cases and Mifflin County with one case. All other counties did not see an increase, and Adams County's totals actually decreased by three to 352 positives total.
Though there was little movement in the region, the overall number of new positives in the Pennsylvania wasn't all that different than in Sunday's report. The Department of Health said there were 450 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, down a little from the 479 new cases reported Sunday.
The number of new cases, however, puts Pennsylvania at more than 90,000 confirmed and probable positives.
There was only one death reported in the state in Monday's report, and it wasn't located in the region.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 6):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): -3 new cases; 352 total cases (336 confirmed, 16 probable); 5,406 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 89 total cases (82 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,687 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 87 total cases (76 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,160 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 894 total cases (852 confirmed, 42 probable); 12,154 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 2,198 total cases (2,138 confirmed, 60 probable); 18,852 negatives; 140 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 958 total cases (929 confirmed, 29 probable); 8,909 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 520 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,708 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 926 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 0 new cases; 1,383 total cases (1,326 confirmed, 57 probable); 9,076 negatives; 44 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 65 total cases (61 confirmed, 4 probable); 2,617 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,761 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 4 new cases; 1,613 total cases (1,564 confirmed, 49 probable); 23,544 negatives; 54 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 4):
- 17013: 134 positives, 2,077 negatives - +3 since July 3
- 17015: 47 positives, 838 negatives
- 17050: 104 positives, 1,336 negatives - +4 since July 3
- 17055: 101 positives, 1,709 negatives - +4 since July 3
- 17011: 170 positives, 2,645 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17007: 5 positives, 204 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 135 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 166 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 702 negatives
- 17257: 179 positives, 634 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17240: 11 positives, 73 negatives
- 17025: 38 positives, 628 negatives
- 17070: 45 positives, 681 negatives - +1 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 290 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 688 negatives
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.