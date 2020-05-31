DOH: Few new cases in Cumberland County, as numbers still climb in Dauphin, Franklin Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite only 511 new positive COVID-19 cases reported across the state, Dauphin County's numbers continue to climb while Cumberland County is remaining steadier.

The state Department of Health reported Sunday that there were only three new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, after the county saw a slight climb in deaths and positives in Saturday's count.

No new deaths were reported across the southcentral region, and the state only reported a total of 18 new deaths Sunday.

Dauphin County, however, continues to see its data climb, with 19 new cases reported Sunday.

Franklin County had been seeing steadier numbers, but its positive cases climbed by seven in Sunday's report, and Lebanon County grew by 11 cases.

Perry County had largely seen an increase at most of one to two cases over the span of a week, but its numbers have started to grow in the last week. In addition to the new cases from the previous week, Sunday's report had two new cases in Perry County, bringing its total to 59 positives and three deaths.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 31):