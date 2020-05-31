DOH: Few new cases in Cumberland County, as numbers still climb in Dauphin, Franklin Sunday

Despite only 511 new positive COVID-19 cases reported across the state, Dauphin County's numbers continue to climb while Cumberland County is remaining steadier.
The state Department of Health reported Sunday that there were only three new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, after the county saw a slight climb in deaths and positives in Saturday's count.
No new deaths were reported across the southcentral region, and the state only reported a total of 18 new deaths Sunday.
Dauphin County, however, continues to see its data climb, with 19 new cases reported Sunday.
Franklin County had been seeing steadier numbers, but its positive cases climbed by seven in Sunday's report, and Lebanon County grew by 11 cases.
Perry County had largely seen an increase at most of one to two cases over the span of a week, but its numbers have started to grow in the last week. In addition to the new cases from the previous week, Sunday's report had two new cases in Perry County, bringing its total to 59 positives and three deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 31):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new case; 251 total cases; 3,098 negatives; 8 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 39 total cases; 769 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 50 total cases; 2,805 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 629 total cases; 5,639 negatives; 50 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 1,277 total cases; 10,168 negatives; 73 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 774 total cases; 5,212 negatives; 35 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 15 total cases; 227 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 230 total cases; 872 negatives; 2 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 345 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 969 total cases; 4,589 negatives; 33 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 59 total cases; 1,248 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 59 total cases; 776 negatives; 3 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 7 new cases; 1,007 total cases; 13,843 negatives and 26 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 26):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 90 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 31):
- Northcentral — 9 new positives; 1,063 total positives; 15,064 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 58 new positives; 13,114 total positives; 58,157 negatives; 165 inconclusive
- Northwest — 4 new positives; 516 total positives; 13,573 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 51 new positives; 5,264 positives; 489,592 negatives; 81 inconclusive
- Southeast — 354 new positives; 46,502 total positives; 182,134 negatives; 965 inconclusive
- Southwest — 16 new positives; 3,457 total positives; 64,591 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 31):
- 17013: 102 positives, 1,116 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17015: 31 positives, 404 negatives -
- 17050: 60 positives, 614 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 61 positives, 726 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 133 positives, 1,120 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 94 negatives
- 17065: 7 positives, 77 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 92 negatives
- 17241: 21 positives, 257 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17257: 158 positives, 337 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17240: 7 positives, 24 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17025: 22 positives, 288 negatives - +1 since May 31
- 17070: 27 positives, 352 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 158 negatives
- 17019: 22 positives, 307 negatives
