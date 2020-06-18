DOH: Few new cases in Cumberland County as Dauphin sees rise in positives, deaths

Cumberland County only saw seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's latest report, though Dauphin County continues to see double-digit increases, as well as increases in its total deaths as the county heads to the green phase Friday.
In Thursday's report from the Department of Health, Dauphin County saw 15 new cases - a slight decrease from the 19 new coronavirus cases reported each day during the last two days. The county also saw five new deaths reported Thursday.
In the southcentral region, only Adams County and York County saw an increase in the number of deaths, each rising by one in Thursday's report.
York County also saw 14 new cases in Thursday's report, though most other counties in the region remained steady. Of those that saw increases of positives, Lebanon County saw 10 new positives, Adams County had four new cases, Franklin County had three new cases, and there was one new case each in Perry, Juniata and Mifflin counties.
Overall across the state, the number of new positives rose above 400 after days of staying under that level. The state reported 418 new cases, to bring the total to 80,236 confirmed and probable cases. Overall, there were 42 new deaths, bringing the statewide number to 6,361.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 18):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 304 total cases (293 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,298 negatives; 11 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 61 total cases (56 confirmed, 5 probable); 1,137 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 55 total cases (51 confirmed, 4 probable); 4,572 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 758 total cases (726 confirmed, 32 probable); 8,821 negatives; 61 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 14 new cases; 1,708 total cases (1,657 confirmed, 51 probable); 14,407 negatives; 116 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 855 total cases (827 confirmed, 28 probable); 7,264 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 17 total cases (15 confirmed, 2 probable); 338 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 239 total cases (232 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,225 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 109 total cases (102 confirmed, 7 probable); 555 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 1,210 total cases (1,165 confirmed, 45 probable); 6,875 negatives; 40 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 61 total cases (58 confirmed, 3 probable); 1,817 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 77 total cases (70 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,154 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 1,209 total cases (1,171 confirmed, 38 probable); 18,771 negatives; 35 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 10):
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 45 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 52 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 18):
- 17013: 119 positives, 1,680 negatives - +5 since June 16
- 17015: 41 positives, 622 negatives - +2 since June 14
- 17050: 80 positives, 960 negatives - +2 since June 18
- 17055: 75 positives, 1,324 negatives - +4 since June 16
- 17011: 153 positives, 1,739 negatives - +5 since June 14
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 144 negatives
- 17065: 8 positives, 102 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 130 negatives
- 17241: 30 positives, 513 negatives - +6 since June 14
- 17257: 165 positives, 476 negatives
- 17240: 11 positives, 53 negatives -+1 since June 16
- 17025: 31 positives, 450 negatives
- 17070: 37 positives, 511 negatives - +5 since June 14
- 17043: 9 positives, 215 negatives - +1 since June 17
- 17019: 22 positives, 492 negatives
