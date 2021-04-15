DOH extends pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to April 24

In following with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health on Thursday announced they are extending the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to April 24.

Initially, the COVID-19 vaccine was going to be paused in Pennsylvania through April 20 as the CDC and FDA reviewed six cases of rare blood clots in women ages 18 to 48 who were administered the vaccine.

At a meeting Wednesday of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the DOH said the CDC acknowledged that one of the six cases involves a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman who has since recovered after treatment at a New Jersey hospital. The CDC is not releasing personal information in the case, but DOH noted previously that one of the six patients has died from complications.

Though the advisory committee did not vote to end the pause Wednesday, another meeting will be held in 10 days.

“The safety procedures built into the vaccination process are working and should instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the available COVID-19 vaccines,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “I urge individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination to keep those appointments.”