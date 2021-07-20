DOH: Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported for Tuesday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.

Tuesday's report included 90 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (82) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw 5.7% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to nine in Tuesday's report, a drop of one from Monday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

In the southcentral region, York County reported 20 new COVID cases and Dauphin 15 new COVID cases in Tuesday's data release.

In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 52.3% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 60.4% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.