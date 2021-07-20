DOH: Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported for Tuesday in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Tuesday.
Tuesday's report included 90 total test results, with three probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (82) and confirmed positive tests (five), the county saw 5.7% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to nine in Tuesday's report, a drop of one from Monday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.
In the southcentral region, York County reported 20 new COVID cases and Dauphin 15 new COVID cases in Tuesday's data release.
In data updated Monday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 52.3% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 60.4% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 2.5% for the week of July 9-July 15 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 13 (up from 3.9 the previous week).
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to a report from The Associated Press.
That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.
“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 20):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 8 new cases; 9,740 total cases (8,049 confirmed, 1,691 probable); 38,344 negatives; 189 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 4,744 total cases (3,304 confirmed, 1,440 probable); 10,596 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.3% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 13,534 total cases (10,630 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,196 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 20,706 total cases (16,644 confirmed, 4,062 probable); 85,514 negatives; 527 deaths; 52.3% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 26,229 total cases (22,825 confirmed, 3,404 probable); 111,421 negatives; 561 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new case; 15,528 total cases (13,146 confirmed, 2,382 probable); 56,537 negatives; 376 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 1,387 total cases (776 confirmed, 611 probable); 4,232 negatives; 16 deaths; 26.1% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,180 total cases (4,340 confirmed, 840 probable); 17,079 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,147 total cases (1,942 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,648 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 4 new case; 16,238 total cases (14,055 confirmed, 2,183 probable); 55,454 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.9% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 5,448 total cases (5,144 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,495 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 3,862 total cases (3,005 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,311 negatives; 101 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 20 new cases; 47,226 total cases (38,436 confirmed, 8,790 probable); 166,181 negatives; 836 deaths (+1); 46.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 20):
- 17013: 2,466 positives, 13,006 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17015: 1,524 positives, 6,413 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17050: 2,435 positives, 13,041 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17055: 2,807 positives, 15,913 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17011: 2,621 positives, 12,983 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,622 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17065: 254 positives, 1,146 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,222 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,034 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17257: 1,759 positives, 6,428 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17240: 156 positives, 595 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,117 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,971 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17043: 373 positives, 1,882 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17019: 1,228 positives, 5,068 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17266: 19 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 18
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 9 - July 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13 (3.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (6.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.9% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (4.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.4 (8.0 previous 7 days)
