DOH: Delayed test results push Cumberland County to record day of new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Barton said Thursday that confirmed cases are those with a positive PCR test and probable cases include those with a positive antigen test or either symptoms and a high-risk exposure.

"For example, when someone tests positive for COVID-19, it is possible they may live in a household with other people. If, during the case investigation and contact tracing process, it is learned that other people in the household have COVID-19 symptoms, they would be considered a probable case. A household would have symptoms (clinical criteria) and close contact exposure (epidemiological evidence) to COVID-19, which would make them a probable case.

"That is one of the probable case definitions. The other is for people who have a positive antigen test and symptoms. As we see increasing use of antigen testing, we do expect the number of probable cases to increase."

"We will continue to work with the urgent care centers to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," Barton added.

Thursday's report included 508 total test results (with 406 of those probable cases). Comparing just the number of negative tests (61) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.