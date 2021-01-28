DOH: Delayed test results push Cumberland County to record day of new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Boosted by an elevated number of probable new cases, Cumberland County showed a new, all-time high in daily new cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's data release Thursday.
Cumberland County was one of four counties in the southeast region to show unusual increases in new probable cases with 406 probables out of its record-high 447 new cases reported. Dauphin County reported 358 new probables (out of a record-high 430 new cases), York County reported 431 new probables (out of a record-high 572 new cases) and Perry County reported 80 new probables (out of 92 new cases).
Cumberland County's previous single-day high came on Dec. 13 with 361 total cases — 352 confirmed and nine probable.
The explanation comes from delayed test results.
The DOH in its daily news release said Thursday's overall state numbers included backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. Antigen tests are rapid tests that produce results within 20 minutes on site. Nose-swab PCR tests produce results that take 2-14 days after processing at a lab.
"1,214 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago," the DOH said in the release.
"Of the 1,214 newly identified cases, I can share, this would increase counties (case totals) within the Central PA area and that these cases had their specimens collected over a week ago," DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said in an email to The Sentinel. "We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days."
Barton said Thursday that confirmed cases are those with a positive PCR test and probable cases include those with a positive antigen test or either symptoms and a high-risk exposure.
"For example, when someone tests positive for COVID-19, it is possible they may live in a household with other people. If, during the case investigation and contact tracing process, it is learned that other people in the household have COVID-19 symptoms, they would be considered a probable case. A household would have symptoms (clinical criteria) and close contact exposure (epidemiological evidence) to COVID-19, which would make them a probable case.
"That is one of the probable case definitions. The other is for people who have a positive antigen test and symptoms. As we see increasing use of antigen testing, we do expect the number of probable cases to increase."
"We will continue to work with the urgent care centers to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," Barton added.
Thursday's report included 508 total test results (with 406 of those probable cases). Comparing just the number of negative tests (61) and confirmed positive tests (41), the county saw about 40% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases jumps up to 130.43, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 603.47.
There were 94 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Thursday's report, with 16 in intensive care units, and 14 on ventilators.
As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 7,328 (an increase of 264 since Wednesday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 1,636 full vaccines (both doses) administered.
In the southcentral region for Thursday, no other counties reported triple-digit new case totals other than Cumberland, Dauphin and York.
The Health Department reported 6,036 new cases for the state Thursday and 198 additional deaths.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 46 new cases; 6,446 total cases (5,610 confirmed, 836 probable); 28,214 negatives; 140 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 13 new cases; 3,587 total cases (2,657 confirmed, 930 probable); 8,304 negatives; 120 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 32 new cases; 9,817 total cases (8,088 confirmed, 1,729 probable); 32,395 negatives; 241 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 447 new cases; 13,882 total cases (11,909 confirmed, 1,973 probable); 62,761 negatives; 431 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 430 new cases; 17,983 total cases (16,555 confirmed, 1,428 probable); 82,224 negatives; 434 deaths (+3)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 43 new cases; 11,345 total cases (9,930 confirmed, 1,415 probable); 40,378 negatives; 298 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 1,026 total cases (588 confirmed, 438 probable); 3,074 negatives; 13 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 3,757 total cases (3,146 confirmed, 611 probable); 11,510 negatives; 113 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 7 new cases; 1,679 total cases (1,504 confirmed, 175 probable); 4,223 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 62 new cases; 11,573 total cases (10,252 confirmed, 1,321 probable); 39,423 negatives; 219 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 12 new cases; 4,220 total cases (4,004 confirmed, 216 probable); 11,592 negatives; 151 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 92 new cases; 2,457 total cases (2,097 confirmed, 360 probable); 8,515 negatives; 72 deaths (+3)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 572 new cases; 31,218 total cases (26,813 confirmed, 4,405 probable); 119,954 negatives; 630 deaths (+7)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 28):
- 17013: 1,761 positives, 8,940 negatives - +41 since Jan. 22
- 17015: 1,112 positives, 4,832 negatives - +23 since Jan. 22
- 17050: 1,788 positives, 9,193 negatives - +55 since Jan. 22
- 17055: 2,019 positives, 11,984 negatives - +74 since Jan. 22
- 17011: 1,718 positives, 9,866 negatives - +44 since Jan. 22
- 17007: 281 positives, 1,148 negatives - +6 since Jan. 22
- 17065: 201 positives, 822 negatives - +11 since Jan. 22
- 17324: 176 positives, 897 negatives - +11 since Jan. 22
- 17241: 468 positives, 2,353 negatives - +7 since Jan. 22
- 17257: 1,414 positives, 4,563 negatives - +21 since Jan. 22
- 17240: 124 positives, 417 negatives - +1 since Jan. 22
- 17025: 795 positives, 3,689 negatives - +36 since Jan. 22
- 17070: 762 positives, 3,711 negatives - +36 since Jan. 22
- 17043: 250 positives, 1,369 negatives - +7 since Jan. 22
- 17019: 851 positives, 3,830 negatives - +32 since Jan. 22
- 17266: 16 positives, 83 negatives - +0 since Jan. 22
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Jan. 20):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 60 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 103 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 78 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 6 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 15-Jan. 21):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 243.2 (322.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (20.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 320.4 (437.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.0% last 7 days (13.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 198.5 (296.0 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 252.6 (368.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (18.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 280.0 (381.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (15.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 364.6 (430.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (23.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 218.3 (432.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)