DOH: Delayed data leads to second day of high new COVID-19 case totals for Cumberland County Friday

Barton did not specify how far back some of these delayed case results date other than "over a week ago."

"We will continue to work with the urgent care centers to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," Barton added.

Dauphin, Perry and York counties again showed elevated probable case totals similar to Cumberland County in Friday's report in the southcentral region.

Dauphin had 326 new cases Friday, with 267 of those probable cases; York had 452 new cases Friday, with 364 of those probable; and Perry had 67 new cases Friday with 57 of those probable.

Outside the southcentral region, other counties in the state reported high probable totals Friday, including Berks County with 1,334 probable cases out of 1,465 total new cases reported. Of the state's 9,643 new cases reported Friday, 5,569 were probables.

Barton said Thursday that confirmed cases are those with a positive PCR test and probable cases include those with a positive antigen test or either symptoms and a high-risk exposure.