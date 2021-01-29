DOH: Delayed data leads to second day of high new COVID-19 case totals for Cumberland County Friday

Boosted by an elevated number of probable new cases from delayed testing results for a second straight day, Cumberland County showed its second highest single-day total of daily new cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's data release Friday.
Cumberland County had 369 new cases Friday, with 332 of those cases probable. Friday's report included 466 total test results. Comparing just the number of negative tests (97) and confirmed positive tests (37), the county saw about 28% of its tests come back positive.
Before Thursday's all-time high of 447 new cases, Cumberland County's previous single-day high came on Dec. 13 with 361 total cases — 352 confirmed and nine probable.
The DOH said in its daily news release Thursday that the data included that day included backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. Antigen tests are rapid tests that produce results within 20 minutes on site, with positive results counting as probable cases. Nose-swab PCR tests produce results that take 2-14 days after processing at a lab, with positive results counted as confirmed cases.
"Of the 1,214 newly identified cases (Thursday), I can share, this would increase counties (case totals) within the Central PA area and that these cases had their specimens collected over a week ago," DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said in an email to The Sentinel Thursday. "We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days."
Barton did not specify how far back some of these delayed case results date other than "over a week ago."
"We will continue to work with the urgent care centers to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," Barton added.
Dauphin, Perry and York counties again showed elevated probable case totals similar to Cumberland County in Friday's report in the southcentral region.
Dauphin had 326 new cases Friday, with 267 of those probable cases; York had 452 new cases Friday, with 364 of those probable; and Perry had 67 new cases Friday with 57 of those probable.
Outside the southcentral region, other counties in the state reported high probable totals Friday, including Berks County with 1,334 probable cases out of 1,465 total new cases reported. Of the state's 9,643 new cases reported Friday, 5,569 were probables.
Barton said Thursday that confirmed cases are those with a positive PCR test and probable cases include those with a positive antigen test or either symptoms and a high-risk exposure.
"For example, when someone tests positive for COVID-19, it is possible they may live in a household with other people. If, during the case investigation and contact tracing process, it is learned that other people in the household have COVID-19 symptoms, they would be considered a probable case. A household would have symptoms (clinical criteria) and close contact exposure (epidemiological evidence) to COVID-19, which would make them a probable case.
"That is one of the probable case definitions. The other is for people who have a positive antigen test and symptoms. As we see increasing use of antigen testing, we do expect the number of probable cases to increase."
Cumberland data
Cumberland County reported another drop on the DoH's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, showing a 6.4% percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22-Jan. 28. That's tied for the fifth lowest percent positivity for all counties in the state, and a drop down from 10% and 13.3% the previous two weeks.
The county also reported a drop in incidence rate per 100,000 for the past seven days — hitting 139.7, down from 194.2 and 296 the previous two weeks.
The county's seven-day average of cases jumps up to 172.71, and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 722.66.
There were 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report, with 14 in intensive care units, and 12 on ventilators.
As of Friday's data, the Health Department says 7,681 (an increase of 353 since Thursday) partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 1,930 full vaccines (both doses, an increase of 294 since Thursday) administered.
In the southcentral region for Friday, no other counties reported triple-digit new case totals other than Cumberland, Dauphin and York.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 25 new cases; 6,471 total cases (5,626 confirmed, 845 probable); 28,256 negatives; 142 deaths (+2)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 18 new cases; 3,605 total cases (2,667 confirmed, 938 probable); 8,321 negatives; 121 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 9,861 total cases (8,123 confirmed, 1,738 probable); 32,468 negatives; 245 deaths (+4)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 369 new cases; 14,251 total cases (11,946 confirmed, 2,305 probable); 62,858 negatives; 434 deaths (+3)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 326 new cases; 18,309 total cases (16,614 confirmed, 1,695 probable); 82,298 negatives; 438 deaths (+4)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 60 new cases; 11,405 total cases (9,964 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 40,445 negatives; 299 deaths (+1)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 1,034 total cases (593 confirmed, 441 probable); 3,076 negatives; 13 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 22 new cases; 3,779 total cases (3,165 confirmed, 614 probable); 11,556 negatives; 113 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 3 new cases; 1,682 total cases (1,506 confirmed, 176 probable); 4,238 negatives; 77 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 77 new cases; 11,650 total cases (10,291 confirmed, 1,359 probable); 39,518 negatives; 223 deaths (+4)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 16 new cases; 4,236 total cases (4,019 confirmed, 217 probable); 11,617 negatives; 153 deaths (+2)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 67 new cases; 2,524 total cases (2,107 confirmed, 417 probable); 8,526 negatives; 73 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 452 new cases; 31,670 total cases (26,901 confirmed, 4,769 probable); 120,150 negatives; 632 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 29):
- 17013: 1,769 positives, 9,053 negatives - +49 since Jan. 22
- 17015: 1,119 positives, 4,834 negatives - +30 since Jan. 22
- 17050: 1,797 positives, 9,197 negatives - +64 since Jan. 22
- 17055: 2,025 positives, 12,003 negatives - +80 since Jan. 22
- 17011: 1,722 positives, 9,824 negatives - +48 since Jan. 22
- 17007: 281 positives, 1,146 negatives - +6 since Jan. 22
- 17065: 201 positives, 823 negatives - +11 since Jan. 22
- 17324: 176 positives, 899 negatives - +11 since Jan. 22
- 17241: 468 positives, 2,359 negatives - +7 since Jan. 22
- 17257: 1,415 positives, 4,573 negatives - +22 since Jan. 22
- 17240: 124 positives, 417 negatives - +1 since Jan. 22
- 17025: 797 positives, 3,680 negatives - +38 since Jan. 22
- 17070: 763 positives, 3,714 negatives - +37 since Jan. 22
- 17043: 251 positives, 1,366 negatives - +8 since Jan. 22
- 17019: 856 positives, 3,825 negatives - +37 since Jan. 22
- 17266: 16 positives, 83 negatives - +0 since Jan. 22
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Jan. 20):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 29 resident cases; 12 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 13 resident cases; 13 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 72 resident cases; 38 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 17 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 60 resident cases; 43 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 14 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 103 resident cases; 36 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 78 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 6 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 29)
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Jan. 22-Jan. 28):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 203.0 (248.5 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 234.9 (334.0 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.4% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.7 (194.2 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 194.4 (253.7 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (296.7 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (13.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 258.1 (373.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.2 (222.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 220.2 (331.6 previous 7 days)
The Sentinel is tracking the spread of COVID-19 through different data visualizations using the daily report from the Department of Health.