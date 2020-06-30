× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County remains in the single-digits, but Dauphin County saw a huge spike in the latest report from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Tuesday that while Cumberland County only saw five new cases, Dauphin County saw 74 new cases. That's the highest increase for Dauphin County in weeks.

The county had previously reported a spike of up to 40 to 50 cases a day last week, but had settled somewhat lower over the weekend. Monday's report, however, also showed a jump of 29 new cases ahead of the spike pulled from Monday's reporting data.

Though Dauphin County had the highest increase by far, most of the counties in the southcentral region reported at least one new case, with the exception of Blair, Fulton, Juniata, Mifflin and Perry counties.

Among those, York County also reported higher than average numbers with 38 new cases. Lebanon and Franklin counties were also barely in the double digits with 11 and 10 new cases, respectively.

Though new cases are rising in some counties, not all of those counties are seeing an increase in the number of long-term care facility cases. Dauphin County's nursing home cases did not increase between Monday's and Tuesday's data from the Department of Health. York County saw a moderate increase of one resident case and eight staff cases in the last day of reporting.

Overall across the state, there were 618 new cases of COVID-19, the first day in a while that the state has seen more than 600 new cases in a day.

The state also reported there were 35 new deaths confirmed, though none of those deaths were of residents in the region.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 30):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 339 total cases (327 confirmed, 12 probable); 5,092 negatives; 12 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 82 total cases (75 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,489 negatives; 3 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): -1 new case; 71 total cases (65 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,552 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 5 new cases; 852 total cases (815 confirmed, 37 probable); 11,153 negatives; 63 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 74 new cases; 2,045 total cases (1,987 confirmed, 58 probable); 17,570 negatives; 132 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 925 total cases (897 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,559 negatives; 42 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 498 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 252 total cases (245 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,581 negatives; 4 deaths

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 828 negatives; 5 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 1,342 total cases (1,284 confirmed, 58 probable); 8,435 negatives; 43 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 63 total cases (60 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,419 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,557 negatives; 5 deaths

York County (pop. 449,058): 38 new cases; 1,515 total cases (1,461 confirmed, 54 probable); 22,019 negatives; 44 deaths

Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):

Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths

Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)

Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)

Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

ZIP code-level counts (through June 30):

17013: 131 positives, 1,970 negatives - +5 since June 25

17015: 45 positives, 791 negatives - +1 since June 25

17050: 98 positives, 1,217 negatives - +4 since June 25

17055: 92 positives, 1,608 negatives - +6 since June 25

17011: 168 positives, 2,327 negatives - +7 since June 25

17007: Less than 4 positives, 185 negatives

17065: 11 positives, 128 negatives

17324: Less than 4 positives, 147 negatives

17241: 33 positives, 678 negatives - +1 since June 25

17257: 176 positives, 572 negatives - +1 since June 25

17240: 11 positives, 71 negatives

17025: 37 positives, 576 negatives - +3 since June 25

17070: 40 positives, 626 negatives

17043: 11 positives, 270 negatives +2 since June 25

17019: 28 positives, 630 negatives - +2 since June 25

