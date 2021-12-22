DOH: Data updates impact case counts and vaccine totals for Cumberland County in Wednesday's update

Data dumps and data reconciliation updates continue to impact COVID-19 reports from the state Department of Health.

With the department listing a data dump from a health care system as the reason, several counties in the southcentral region of the state saw steep jumps in COVID-19 case counts Wednesday, including Cumberland County.

Cumberland reported 283 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Wednesday's dashboard update. Other counties impacted by the data dump were Franklin (766 new cases), Adams (542 new cases) and Lebanon (265 new cases).

"Several central Pennsylvania counties were impacted by a data dump of 2,862 cases from a health system in today’s report," said Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the Department of Health Office of Communications. "All of these specimens were collected from Sept. 23 to Dec. 16."

Barton said York County featured 1,023 backlogged cases, Franklin 819 backlogged cases, Adams 524 backlogged cases and Cumberland, Lancaster and Lebanon a little more than 100 backlogged cases.

The Health Department also announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 63.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated, an increase 3.4% from Monday. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.1% have been fully vaccinated, an increase of almost 4%. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.5% have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 3.6%.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this thorough review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

“The vaccine administration and reporting process is complex and requires strong cooperation and partnership with all parties at the local, state and federal levels,” Klinepeter said. “The DOH maintains its commitment to providing the public with accurate data on our vaccine dashboard, and like other states, works with the CDC to improve the integrity of data shown at the national level.”

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Wednesday's data update

Cumberland County reported 283 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Wednesday's Health Department update.

Wednesday's report included 317 test results for Cumberland County, with 81 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (34) and confirmed positive tests (202), the county saw 86% of its tests come back positive.

The county reported 55 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 47 deaths in the first 21 days of December. In its weekly update Tuesday, the Department of Health said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

The department did not update hospitalization data in Wednesday's dashboard update.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was at 133 in Tuesday's report. There are 20 adults in intensive care and 21 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 42 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County reported 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with four of 38 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 23 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 25 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 90 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 41 adults in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 22)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 159 total cases (154 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (23 are unknown status), 29 are fully vaccinated (21%) with four in an ICU and four on ventilators; 107 are nonvaccinated (78.7%) with 29 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 19 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 22):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 542 new cases; 16,826 total cases (13,687 confirmed, 3,139 probable); 45,385 negatives; 264 deaths (+2); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

542 new cases; 16,826 total cases (13,687 confirmed, 3,139 probable); 45,385 negatives; 264 deaths (+2); 51.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 23 new cases; 8,482 total cases (5,741 confirmed, 2,741 probable); 13,207 negatives; 215 deaths (+2); 36.7% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 8,482 total cases (5,741 confirmed, 2,741 probable); 13,207 negatives; 215 deaths (+2); 36.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 22,526 total cases (17,795 confirmed, 4,731 probable); 49,103 negatives; 487 deaths (+7); 49% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 22,526 total cases (17,795 confirmed, 4,731 probable); 49,103 negatives; 487 deaths (+7); 49% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 283 new cases; 34,977 total cases (26,891 confirmed, 8,086 probable); 107,879 negatives; 703 deaths (+5); 63.9% of county population vaccinated

283 new cases; 34,977 total cases (26,891 confirmed, 8,086 probable); 107,879 negatives; 703 deaths (+5); 63.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 152 new cases; 41,579 total cases (35,156 confirmed, 6,423 probable); 134,184 negatives; 743 deaths (+4); 58% of county population vaccinated

152 new cases; 41,579 total cases (35,156 confirmed, 6,423 probable); 134,184 negatives; 743 deaths (+4); 58% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 766 new cases; 27,620 total cases (22,237 confirmed, 5,383 probable); 65,812 negatives; 528 deaths (+2); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

766 new cases; 27,620 total cases (22,237 confirmed, 5,383 probable); 65,812 negatives; 528 deaths (+2); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 3,031 total cases (1,454 confirmed, 1,562 probable); 5,162 negatives; 44 deaths (+1); 33.7% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 3,031 total cases (1,454 confirmed, 1,562 probable); 5,162 negatives; 44 deaths (+1); 33.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 26 new cases; 8,256 total cases (6,742 confirmed, 1,514 probable); 22,203 negatives; 197 deaths (+2); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 8,256 total cases (6,742 confirmed, 1,514 probable); 22,203 negatives; 197 deaths (+2); 48.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 3,711 total cases (3,395 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,925 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 3,711 total cases (3,395 confirmed, 316 probable); 6,925 negatives; 141 deaths; 37.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 265 new cases; 25,688 total cases (21,951 confirmed, 3,737 probable); 65,111 negatives; 382 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated

265 new cases; 25,688 total cases (21,951 confirmed, 3,737 probable); 65,111 negatives; 382 deaths (+1); 50.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 48 new cases; 8,961 total cases (8,481 confirmed, 480 probable); 18,239 negatives; 234 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 8,961 total cases (8,481 confirmed, 480 probable); 18,239 negatives; 234 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 23 new cases; 6,589 total cases (5,127 confirmed, 1,462 probable); 14,176 negatives; 148 deaths (+2); 45.1% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 6,589 total cases (5,127 confirmed, 1,462 probable); 14,176 negatives; 148 deaths (+2); 45.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 287 new cases; 78,983 total cases (65,051 confirmed; 14,932 probable); 201,187 negatives; 1,158 deaths (+6); 54.5% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 22):

17013: 4,084 positives, 16,632 negatives - +80 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,484 positives, 8,185 negatives - +59 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,891 positives, 17,421 negatives - +66 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,370 positives, 19,231 negatives - +84 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,928 positives, 15,956 negatives - +67 since Dec. 17

17007: 610 positives, 2,135 negatives - +17 since Dec. 17

17065: 458 positives, 1,440 negatives - +11 since Dec. 17

17324: 504 positives, 1,445 negatives - +29 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,142 positives, 3,544 negatives - +45 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,930 positives, 7,996 negatives - +229 since Dec. 17

17240: 309 positives, 724 negatives - +33 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,860 positives, 6,684 negatives - +38 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,761 positives, 6,232 negatives - +42 since Dec. 17

17043: 598 positives, 2,385 negatives - +14 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,158 positives, 6,296 negatives - +44 since Dec. 17

17266: 41 positives, 149 negatives - +2 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

