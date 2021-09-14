DOH: Data shows unvaccinated people comprise majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania

Data released by the Department of Health Tuesday shows that unvaccinated people make up the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state between Jan. 1, 2021, and Sept. 7.

According to the data, 94% of the reported cases of COVID-19 in that time period were among unvaccinated or people who were not fully vaccinated. Vaccinated people accounted for 6%, or, 35,389, of the 639,729 positive cases identified in that time frame.

COVID vaccine distribution began in Pennsylvania in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations comes from 55% of all hospitals and 69% of acute care hospitals in Pennsylvania, but Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam noted in a news conference Tuesday in Lancaster that the data covers 80% of the hospital beds.

That data shows that 95% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people. A total of 34,468 people have been hospitalized between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7. Of that number, only 1,820 were fully vaccinated.

“My hope is is that this data encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated to speak to their doctor about getting the vaccine as soon as possible," Beam said.