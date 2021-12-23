DOH: Data dump still impacting case counts in southcentral region as York County reports 1,773 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cumberland County reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in Thursday's state Department of Health update.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was at 140 in Thursday's report, and increase of seven since Tuesday. There are 20 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 55 deaths in October, and 33 in November. It has reported 51 deaths in the first 22 days of December. In its weekly update Tuesday, the Department of Health said that 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state's death registry in the last week, and of those deaths, 59% occurred in people 70 and older.

Thursday's report included 325 test results for Cumberland County, with 56 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (130) and confirmed positive tests (139), the county saw 51.7% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (a decrease of 15 since Tuesday), with eight of 42 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 23 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 25 adults in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 182 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday (an increase of eight since Tuesday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 108 of 177 available ventilators in use (an increase of 18 since Tuesday). There are 42 adults in intensive care and 37 on ventilators.

With the department listing a data dump from a health care system as the reason, several counties in the southcentral region of the state continued with steep jumps in COVID-19 case counts Thursday.

York County reported 1,773 new cases Thursday, Franklin County 433 new cases and Adams County 273 new cases.

"Several central Pennsylvania counties were impacted by a data dump of 2,862 cases from a health system in (Wednesday's) report," said Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the Department of Health Office of Communications. "All of these specimens were collected from Sept. 23 to Dec. 16."

Barton said the impact of the added data would continue throughout the week.

Barton said York County featured 1,023 backlogged cases, Franklin 819 backlogged cases, Adams 524 backlogged cases and Cumberland, Lancaster and Lebanon a little more than 100 backlogged cases.

Vaccine update

In data updated Wednesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 64% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 72.3% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 67.6% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department announced Tuesday an adjustment to vaccination data as part of "data integrity" updates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a boost in vaccination totals for counties in Pennsylvania Wednesday, including Cumberland.

"This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update the CDC dashboards,” acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the CDC dashboards will be updated to more accurately reflect data showing approximately 675,000 more Pennsylvanians have already received their third vaccine dose and approximately 300,000 more are already fully vaccinated."

The department said data quality assurance is a routine function of disease surveillance efforts and this thorough review of Pennsylvania’s vaccine data will ultimately lead to improved COVID-19 vaccination data quality.

Other data changes being accepted this week by the CDC will reflect approximately 1,080,000 fewer Pennsylvanians with at least one dose and approximately 120,000 fewer vaccine administrations in the past 12 months.

Early warning dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 22)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 159 total cases (154 adults, 5 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Monday. Of the known-status patients (23 are unknown status), 29 are fully vaccinated (21%) with four in an ICU and four on ventilators; 107 are nonvaccinated (78.7%) with 29 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 23 COVID patients. Four are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 19 are unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 11 COVID patients, nine of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 23):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 273 new cases; 17,099 total cases (13,945 confirmed, 3,154 probable); 45,342 negatives; 265 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

273 new cases; 17,099 total cases (13,945 confirmed, 3,154 probable); 45,342 negatives; 265 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 8,517 total cases (5,761 confirmed, 2,756 probable); 13,227 negatives; 218 deaths (+3); 36.8% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 8,517 total cases (5,761 confirmed, 2,756 probable); 13,227 negatives; 218 deaths (+3); 36.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 69 new cases; 22,595 total cases (17,860 confirmed, 4,735 probable); 49,196 negatives; 490 deaths (+3); 49.1% of county population vaccinated

69 new cases; 22,595 total cases (17,860 confirmed, 4,735 probable); 49,196 negatives; 490 deaths (+3); 49.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 195 new cases; 35,172 total cases (27,030 confirmed, 8,142 probable); 108,009 negatives; 707 deaths (+4); 64% of county population vaccinated

195 new cases; 35,172 total cases (27,030 confirmed, 8,142 probable); 108,009 negatives; 707 deaths (+4); 64% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 177 new cases; 41,756 total cases (35,305 confirmed, 6,451 probable); 134,332 negatives; 744 deaths (+1); 58.1% of county population vaccinated

177 new cases; 41,756 total cases (35,305 confirmed, 6,451 probable); 134,332 negatives; 744 deaths (+1); 58.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 433 new cases; 28,053 total cases (22,673 confirmed, 5,380 probable); 65,652 negatives; 535 deaths (+7); 45.8% of county population vaccinated

433 new cases; 28,053 total cases (22,673 confirmed, 5,380 probable); 65,652 negatives; 535 deaths (+7); 45.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 9 new cases; 3,040 total cases (1,462 confirmed, 1,578 probable); 5,173 negatives; 45 deaths (+1); 33.8% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 3,040 total cases (1,462 confirmed, 1,578 probable); 5,173 negatives; 45 deaths (+1); 33.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 19 new cases; 8,275 total cases (6,755 confirmed, 1,520 probable); 22,257 negatives; 197 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 8,275 total cases (6,755 confirmed, 1,520 probable); 22,257 negatives; 197 deaths; 48.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 3,716 total cases (3,401 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,936 negatives; 143 deaths (+2); 38% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 3,716 total cases (3,401 confirmed, 315 probable); 6,936 negatives; 143 deaths (+2); 38% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 170 new cases; 25,858 total cases (22,125 confirmed, 3,733 probable); 65,130 negatives; 387 deaths (+5); 50.9% of county population vaccinated

170 new cases; 25,858 total cases (22,125 confirmed, 3,733 probable); 65,130 negatives; 387 deaths (+5); 50.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 26 new cases; 8,987 total cases (8,507 confirmed, 480 probable); 18,257 negatives; 235 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 8,987 total cases (8,507 confirmed, 480 probable); 18,257 negatives; 235 deaths (+1); 46.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 6,611 total cases (5,143 confirmed, 1,468 probable); 14,196 negatives; 149 deaths (+1); 45.1% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 6,611 total cases (5,143 confirmed, 1,468 probable); 14,196 negatives; 149 deaths (+1); 45.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 1,773 new cases; 80,756 total cases (65,810 confirmed; 14,946 probable); 201,311 negatives; 1,165 deaths (+7); 54.6% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 23):

17013: 4,103 positives, 16,648 negatives - +99 since Dec. 17

17015: 2,497 positives, 8,198 negatives - +72 since Dec. 17

17050: 3,908 positives, 17,463 negatives - +83 since Dec. 17

17055: 4,390 positives, 19,247 negatives - +104 since Dec. 17

17011: 3,945 positives, 15,977 negatives - +84 since Dec. 17

17007: 616 positives, 2,141 negatives - +23 since Dec. 17

17065: 459 positives, 1,445 negatives - +12 since Dec. 17

17324: 508 positives, 1,449 negatives - +33 since Dec. 17

17241: 1,149 positives, 3,544 negatives - +52 since Dec. 17

17257: 2,996 positives, 7,978 negatives - +295 since Dec. 17

17240: 314 positives, 724 negatives - +38 since Dec. 17

17025: 1,863 positives, 6,693 negatives - +41 since Dec. 17

17070: 1,763 positives, 6,239 negatives - +44 since Dec. 17

17043: 599 positives, 2,389 negatives - +15 since Dec. 17

17019: 2,167 positives, 6,301 negatives - +53 since Dec. 17

17266: 42 positives, 148 negatives - +3 since Dec. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

