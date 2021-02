DOH: Data delayed for Monday; 87 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County on Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County in Sunday's data release.

The department does not release data on Sundays, so typically Monday's report includes data released for Sunday and Monday. But the department announced that Monday's results would be delayed due to technical updates applied to the data system Sunday.

Sunday's data report included 364 total test results, with five probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (277) and confirmed positive tests (82) Sunday, the county saw about 23% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 72.29 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 703.32. The seven-day rate is now removed from last week's back-to-back days of high cases in the county due to inclusion of backlogged testing data in the daily reports. Tests included in that data date back as far as Dec. 20, leading to case totals of 447 and 369 on Jan. 28-29.

There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Sunday's update, with 14 in intensive care units, and six on ventilators.

As of Monday's data, the Health Department says 11,400 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 3,810 full vaccines (both doses) administered.