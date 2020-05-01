DOH Data: Cumberland County reports six new cases of COVID-19 Friday, one additional death

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.

The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 87 new positive cases in Friday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days 1,363 positive cases, or 78.92 cases per 100,000 people in the region.

Franklin County reported 29 new cases Friday and one new death, Lebanon County reported 18 new cases and Dauphin County reported 17 new cases.

The DOH confirmed 1,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 46,971. The DOH reported 62 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,354 in Pennsylvania.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 1):