DOH Data: Cumberland County reports six new cases of COVID-19 Friday, one additional death

Cumberland County showed its lowest number of new positive cases of COVID-19 since April 20 in the state Department of Health's data release Friday.
Cumberland County reported six new cases and one new death in Friday's numbers, snapping a string of nine straight days of double-digit reports for new cases.
Cumberland County now has 349 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 17 confirmed deaths. Less than 1% (6 out of 76) of Friday's new test results reported for the county were positive.
The new figures mean the county has 195 new cases in the past 14 days, or 76.96 cases per 100,000 people in the county a day after that metric topped 80 for the first time on Thursday.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 87 new positive cases in Friday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days 1,363 positive cases, or 78.92 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
Franklin County reported 29 new cases Friday and one new death, Lebanon County reported 18 new cases and Dauphin County reported 17 new cases.
The DOH confirmed 1,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 46,971. The DOH reported 62 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,354 in Pennsylvania.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 1):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 140 total cases; 1,566 negatives; 4 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 24 total cases; 202 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 23 total cases; 979 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 349 total cases; 1,519 negatives; 17 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 601 total cases; 3,618 negatives; 25 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 29 new cases; 313 total cases; 2,940 negatives; 7 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 5 total cases; 84 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 40 total cases; 283 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 84 total cases; 148 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 18 new cases; 694 total cases; 2,631 negatives; 9 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 37 total cases; 685 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 32 total cases; 219 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 10 new cases; 651 total cases; 7,111 negatives and 11 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through April 30):
- Northcentral — 14 new positives; 721 total positives; 8,248 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Northeast — 183 new positives; 9,904 total positives; 27,195 negatives; 88 inconclusive
- Northwest — 0 new positive; 274 total positives; 6,154 negatives; 9 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 87 new positives; 2,913 positives; 21,985 negatives; 40 inconclusive
- Southeast — 809 new positives; 29,855 total positives; 84,349 negatives; 545 inconclusive
- Southwest — 57 new positives; 2,629 total positives; 32,546 negatives; 24 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate
- Cumberland County: 3 facilities, 162 residents, 41 staff, 16 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 17 residents, 3 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 99 residents, 15 staff, 17 deaths
- Lancaster County: 27 facilities, 406 residents, 100 staff, 84 deaths
- Lebanon County: 3 facility, 38 residents, 4 staff, 4 death
- Perry County: 1 facility, 4 residents, 0 staff, 0 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 7 residents, 2 staff, 1 deaths
ZIP code-level counts
- 17013: 29 positives, 196 negatives
- 17015: 13 positives, 99 negatives
- 17050: 43 positives, 199 negatives
- 17055: 35 positives, 210 negatives
- 17011: 89 positives, 200 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 17 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 19 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 42 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 91 negatives
- 17257: 100 positives, 140 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 11 negatives
- 17025: 13 positives, 117 negatives
- 17070: 20 positives, 134 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 58 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 99 negatives
