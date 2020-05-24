× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health Sunday reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County, a day when cases showed sharper rises in three regional counties.

Dauphin County added 38 new cases and 1 new death Sunday, Franklin County 23 new cases, and York County 20 new cases. Those three counties accounted for 76 percent of the southcentral region's new cases Sunday.

Dauphin County, which is scheduled to move to yellow this upcoming Friday now has a per capita rate for the 14-day period at 99.1 per 100,000 people in the county. Franklin's per capita rate sits at 86.6 per 100,000 people in the county.

In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.36 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.

Day-by-day test results Individual positive test over the past 14 days in Cumberland County: May 9 - 11 May 10 - 9 May 11 -17 May 12 - 10 May 13 - 2 May 14 - 14 May 15 - 15 May 16 - 23 May 17 - 7 May 18 - 3 May 19 - 15 May 20 - 5 May 21 - 20 May 22 - 7 May 23 - 12 May 24 - 8

Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday.

The southcentral region saw 107 new cases in Sunday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,090 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 63.11, again the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.

Cumberland County overall shows 584 total positive cases with 46 deaths. Sunday's results showed 8 positives out of 249 total tests for a rate of 3.2%.

SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases, with three of those people listed as recovered.

As of Friday's data update, four long-term care facilities in Cumberland County feature more than 40 COVID-19 cases. Shippensburg Health Care Center has the most cases with 89 residents and 19 staff members testing positive (two more total than Thursday), as well as 23 deaths.

A pair of Camp Hill area facilities are next on the list — the Gardens of West Shore with 105 total cases and 12 deaths, and the Gardens of Camp Hill with 67 total cases and seven deaths.

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle is the fourth facility, with at least 49 cases and five deaths reported.

State numbers

The DOH reported 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 67,713. There are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths.

There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities

Approximately 5,099 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 24):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 226 total cases; 2,722 negatives; 7 deaths (+1)

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 37 total cases; 644 negatives; 2 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 46 total cases; 2,421 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 8 new cases; 592 total cases; 4,235 negatives; 46 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 38 new cases; 1,099 total cases; 8,910 negatives; 63 deaths (+1)

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 23 new cases; 734 total cases; 4,666 negatives; 29 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 14 total cases; 192 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new cases; 228 total cases; 748 negatives; 1 death

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 95 total cases; 309 negatives; 4 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 909 total cases; 4,129 negatives; 27 deaths (+3)

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,138 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 47 total cases; 623 negatives; 1 death

York County (pop. 449,058): 20 new cases; 924 total cases; 12,103 negatives and 22 deaths

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths

Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths

Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Case counts by region (through May 24):

Northcentral — 10 new positives; 1,007 total positives; 13,402 negatives; 17 inconclusive

Northeast — 97 new positives; 12,660 total positives; 50,637 negatives; 140 inconclusive

Northwest — 1 new positives; 434 total positives; 11,125 negatives; 19 inconclusive

Southcentral — 107 new positives; 4,835 positives; 42,840 negatives; 78 inconclusive

Southeast — 457 new positives; 43,696 total positives; 154,500 negatives; 906 inconclusive

Southwest — 27 new positives; 3,274 total positives; 55,878 negatives; 44 inconclusive

ZIP code-level counts (through May 23):

17013: 82 positives, 581 negatives - +2 since May 21

17015: 28 positives, 285 negatives - +2 since May 21

17050: 57 positives, 456 negatives

17055: 57 positives, 553 negatives - +1 since May 21

17011: 126 positives, 520 negatives - +2 since May 21

17007: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives

17065: 6 positives, 49 negatives

17324: Less than 4 positives, 66 negatives

17241: 18 positives, 186 negatives - +1 since May 21

17257: 151 positives, 250 negatives

17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives

17025: 18 positives, 23 n2egatives - +1 since May 21

17070: 24 positives, 283 negatives

17043: 7 positives, 133 negatives

17019: 21 positives, 222 negatives - +1 since May 21

