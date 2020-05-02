DOH Data: Cumberland County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cumberland County now has 365 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 17 confirmed deaths. Just over 19% (16 out of 82) of Saturday's new test results reported for the county were positive. Of those, the DOH reports 169 residents and 42 workers in four long-term care facilities in the county who haves tested positive for COVID-19, with 16 deaths. So 211 of the county's 365 cases (58 percent) are in long-term care facilities.