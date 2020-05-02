DOH Data: Cumberland County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Cumberland County reported 16 new cases in the state Department of Health's COVID-19 data release Saturday.
Cumberland County now has 365 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 17 confirmed deaths. Just over 19% (16 out of 82) of Saturday's new test results reported for the county were positive. Of those, the DOH reports 169 residents and 42 workers in four long-term care facilities in the county who haves tested positive for COVID-19, with 16 deaths. So 211 of the county's 365 cases (58 percent) are in long-term care facilities.
The new figures mean the county has 189 new cases in the past 14 days, or 74.59 cases per 100,000 people in the county. That's the third straight day the cases per 100,000 has dropped for the county.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 863 total cases over the past 14 days or 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The southcentral region (1,727,120 people), in which Cumberland County is grouped with most of the Midstate counties, showed 85 new positive cases in Saturday's report, making the region's total for the past 14 days 1,312 positive cases, or 75.96 cases per 100,000 people in the region.
The DOH confirmed 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. The DOH reported 64 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 2):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new cases; 141 total cases; 1,605 negatives; 4 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 24 total cases; 214 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 23 total cases; 1,035 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 365 total cases; 1,585 negatives; 17 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 617 total cases; 3,783 negatives; 25 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 12 new cases; 325 total cases; 3,053 negatives; 8 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 6 total cases; 89 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 8 new cases; 48 total cases; 307 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 84 total cases; 161 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 16 new cases; 710 total cases; 2,724 negatives; 10 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 38 total cases; 700 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 33 total cases; 233 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 664 total cases; 7,327 negatives and 11 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 2):
- Northcentral — 19 new positives; 740 total positives; 8,459 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Northeast — 228 new positives; 10,132 total positives; 18,177 negatives; 94 inconclusive
- Northwest — 6 new positive; 280 total positives; 6,398 negatives; 11 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 85 new positives; 2,999 positives; 22,816 negatives; 44 inconclusive
- Southeast — 944 new positives; 30,799 total positives; 87,493 negatives; 570 inconclusive
- Southwest — 26 new positives; 2,655 total positives; 33,728 negatives; 25 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 2)
- Cumberland County: 4 facilities, 169 residents, 42 staff, 16 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 17 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 102 residents, 20 staff, 17 deaths
- Lancaster County: 27 facilities, 420 residents, 107 staff, 89 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facility, 42 residents, 6 staff, 5 death
- Perry County: 1 facility, 4 residents, 0 staff, 0 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 8 residents, 2 staff, 1 deaths
ZIP code-level counts
- 17013: 32 positives, 196 negatives
- 17015: 15 positives, 99 negatives
- 17050: 43 positives, 199 negatives
- 17055: 37 positives, 210 negatives
- 17011: 95 positives, 200 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 17 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 19 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 42 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 91 negatives
- 17257: 103 positives, 140 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 11 negatives
- 17025: 13 positives, 117 negatives
- 17070: 20 positives, 134 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 58 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 99 negatives
PHOTOS: A socially distant 100th birthday celebration in Carlisle
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.