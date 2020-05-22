× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health Friday reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Cumberland County.

In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.36 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.

Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday.

Day-by-day test results Individual positive test over the past 14 days in Cumberland County: May 9 - 11 May 10 - 9 May 11 -17 May 12 - 10 May 13 - 2 May 14 - 14 May 15 - 15 May 16 - 23 May 17 - 7 May 18 - 3 May 19 - 15 May 20 - 5 May 21 - 20 May 22 - 7

The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.

Cumberland County overall shows 572 total positive cases with 43 deaths. Friday's results showed 7 positives out of 128 total tests for a rate of 5.4%.

SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases, with three of those people listed as recovered.

The southcentral region saw 73 new cases in Friday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,141 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 66.06, the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.

Dauphin County added 15 new cases Friday, Franklin County 20, and York County 12.

Long-term care facilities in the county showed minimal gains in Friday's report, with Shippensburg Health Center adding two cases.

This week, the Department of Health changed how it reports long-term care cases to the public. A facility-level report with resident and staff cases and death counts that was released on Tuesday came under fire for inaccuracies, with positive cases outnumbering the number of beds one facility had, and some facilities arguing it did not have the number of cases specified by the department.

Of Cumberland County's 572 total positive cases, at least 339 are from long-term care facilities (the DOH now lists some facilities as having "fewer than 5 cases" rather than a specific number).

Four facilities in Cumberland County feature more than 40 COVID-19 cases. Shippensburg Health Care Center has the most cases with 89 residents and 19 staff members testing positive (two more total than Thursday), as well as 23 deaths.

A pair of Camp Hill area facilities are next on the list — The Gardens of West Shore with 105 total cases and 12 deaths, and the Gardens of Camp Hill with 67 total cases and seven deaths.

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle is the fourth facility, with at least 49 cases and five deaths reported.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 866 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 66,258.

There are 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 115 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,291 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,377 cases among employees, for a total of 16,668 at 578 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,275 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,969 of our total cases are in health care workers.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 22):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 10 new cases; 214 total cases; 2,418 negatives; 5 deaths

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 36 total cases; 601 negatives; 2 deaths

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 46 total cases; 2,292 negatives; 1 death

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 572 total cases; 3,674 negatives; 43 deaths

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 1,049 total cases; 8,426 negatives; 57 deaths

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 697 total cases; 4,463 negatives; 28 deaths

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new case; 14 total cases; 186 negatives; 1 death

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 223 total cases; 719 negatives; 1 death

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 293 negatives; 4 deaths

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 5 new cases; 892 total cases; 3,926 negatives; 24 deaths

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,076 negatives; 1 death

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 43 total cases; 579 negatives; 1 death

York County (pop. 449,058): 12 new cases; 895 total cases; 11,373 negatives and 22 deaths

Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths

Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 49 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths

Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths

The Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths

The Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths

Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths

Case counts by region (through May 22):

Northcentral — 7 new positives; 988 total positives; 12,803 negatives; 17 inconclusive

Northeast — 102 new positives; 12,487 total positives; 48,259 negatives; 140 inconclusive

Northwest — 19 new positives; 413 total positives; 10,733 negatives; 18 inconclusive

Southcentral — 73 new positives; 4,663 positives; 40,026 negatives; 75 inconclusive

Southeast — 592 new positives; 42,772 total positives; 147,084 negatives; 887 inconclusive

Southwest — 33 new positives; 3,228 total positives; 53,838 negatives; 44 inconclusive

ZIP code-level counts (through May 21):

17013: 80 positives, 530 negatives - +9 since May 18

17015: 26 positives, 254 negatives

17050: 57 positives, 443 negatives - +1 since May 19

17055: 56 positives, 539 negatives - +11 since May 17

17011: 124 positives, 509 negatives - +9 since May 17

17007: Less than 4 positives, 64 negatives

17065: 6 positives, 48 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18, +1 since May 19

17324: Less than 4 positives, 65 negatives

17241: 15 positives, 184 negatives - +1 since May 18

17257: 151 positives, 247 negatives - +8 since May 17

17240: 5 positives, 18 negatives

17025: 17 positives, 228 negatives

17070: 24 positives, 279 negatives

17043: 7 positives, 130 negatives

17019: 20 positives, 215 negatives - +2 since May 17

