DOH Data: 23 new cases, six additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday

The Department of Health report Saturday showed the second largest increase in the number of new cases in Cumberland County since the start of the coronavirus crisis - one day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the county would be moving to yellow status on May 22.
According to the report, the county has recorded another 23 cases of COVID-19, bringing its overall total to 515.
The report also showed six additional deaths bringing the county total to 48.
In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in the county. That raises the county’s per capita rate for the 14-day period at 59.2 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
The state’s first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
The DOH reported there are 250 residents and 57 staff members in eight facilities in the county who have tested positive.
Saturday’s results showed 23 new positives out of 98 total tests for a rate of 23%.
Numbers from SCI Camp Hill were not updated as of noon Saturday. Its case count as of Friday stood at five.
The southcentral region saw 101 new cases in Saturday’s report with 70 of them coming from Cumberland, Dauphin and Franklin counties. Dauphin County added 26 new cases and Franklin County added 21.
Overall, the region saw 1,345 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 77.88.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 989 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 61,611.
The state reported 61 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,342 deaths.
There have been 266,225 negative tests to date.
The DOH reports 13,257 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The DOH said approximately 4,432 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 185 total cases; 2,084 negatives; 6 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 32 total cases; 464 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 34 total cases; 1,832 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 23 new cases; 515 total cases; 2,820 negatives; 48 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 26 new cases; 938 total cases; 7,171 negatives; 39 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 21 new cases; 601 total cases; 4,019 negatives; 13 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 11 total cases; 147 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 208 total cases; 604negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 259 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 10 new cases; 873 total cases; 3,555 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 964 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 40 total cases; 458 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 7 new cases; 835 total cases; 9,812 negatives and 15 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 16):
- Northcentral — 12 new positives; 930 total positives; 11,179 negatives; 16 inconclusive
- Northeast — 175 new positives; 11,882 total positives; 40,756 negatives; 137 inconclusive
- Northwest — 11 new positives; 348 total positives; 8,893 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 91 new positives; 4,278 positives; 34,189 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 600 new positives; 39,125 total positives; 125,015 negatives; 860 inconclusive
- Southwest — 13 new positives; 3,039 total positives; 46,193 negatives; 38 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 16):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 250 residents, 57 staff, 41 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 24 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 4 facilities, 240 residents, 51 staff, 27 deaths
- Franklin County: 4 facilities, 92 residents, 13 staff, 8 deaths
- Lancaster County: 34 facilities, 625 residents, 178 staff, 163 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 88 residents, 14 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 11 residents, 4 staff, 3 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 13):
- 17013: 66 positives, 396 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17015: 24 positives, 195 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17050: 54 positives, 333 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17055: 44 positives, 396 negatives - +3 since May 13
- 17011: 114 positives, 376 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 45 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 40 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 57 negatives
- 17241: 14 positives, 144 negatives - +2 since May 13
- 17257: 134 positives, 222 negatives - +5 since May 13
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives
- 17025: 16 positives, 191 negatives - +1 since May 13
- 17070: 23 positives, 226 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 100 negatives
- 17019: 17 positives, 163 negatives
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
