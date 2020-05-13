DOH Data: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Wednesday, 2 more deaths

The DOH said approximately 4,066 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.

The southcentral region saw 90 new cases in Wednesday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,370 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 79.32.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 707 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,698.

The state is reporting 137 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,943 deaths. There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 13):