DOH Data: 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Wednesday, 2 more deaths

The state Department of Health Wednesday reported only two new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, adding to a continued drop in the county's per capita rate for the past two weeks.
In the past 14 days, 139 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 54.86 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the lowest per capita rate for the county since the metric was established by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration around April 23.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to even be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region.
The DOH also added two new deaths to the county's total Wednesday.
The two new death reports in the county match the DOH's increase for deaths in long-term care facilities in the county, which rose from 32 to 34.
The DOH said its death reports include deaths that have happened over the past several weeks as it continues to reconcile its its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.
The DOH still shows 8 long-term care facilities in Cumberland County with cases. They now feature 227 residents and 57 staff members who have tested positive, with 34 deaths.
Cumberland County overall shows 463 total positive cases with 35 deaths. Wednesday's results showed 2 positives out of 79 total tests for a rate of .03%. In the county totals, 284 of the 463 total positive cases are in long-term care facilities, or 61%. Of the county's 35 overall deaths, 34 are from long-term care facilities. SCI Camp Hill still reports five total positive cases.
The DOH reports 12,408 resident cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state and 1,806 cases among employees, for a total of 14,214 at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 2,705 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The DOH said approximately 4,066 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.
The southcentral region saw 90 new cases in Wednesday's report. Overall, the region saw 1,370 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 79.32.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 707 positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,698.
The state is reporting 137 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,943 deaths. There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 13):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 169 total cases; 1,953 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 29 total cases; 383 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 31 total cases; 1,577 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 463 total cases; 2,536 negatives; 35 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 871 total cases; 6,439 negatives; 39 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 23 new cases; 545 total cases; 3,798 negatives; 13 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 8 total cases; 140 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 197 total cases; 531 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 221 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 24 new cases; 849 total cases; 3,362 negatives; 19 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new cases; 53 total cases; 892 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 35 total cases; 405 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 803 total cases; 9,228 negatives and 14 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 13):
- Northcentral — 16 new positives; 900 total positives; 10,571 negatives; 15 inconclusive
- Northeast — 89 new positives; 11,488 total positives; 37,056 negatives; 132 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 324 total positives; 8,303 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 84 new positives; 4,026 positives; 31,465 negatives; 71 inconclusive
- Southeast — 431 new positives; 37,827 total positives; 113,734 negatives; 843 inconclusive
- Southwest — 37 new positives; 2,968 total positives; 43,042 negatives; 34 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 13):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 227 residents, 57 staff, 34 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 210 residents, 43 staff, 26 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 74 residents, 12 staff, 5 deaths
- Lancaster County: 31 facilities, 564 residents, 154 staff, 150 deaths
- Lebanon County: 4 facilities, 77 residents, 13 staff, 13 deaths
- York County: 6 facilities, 10 residents, 4 staff, 2 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 10):
- 17013: 43 positives, 264 negatives - +1
- 17015: 19 positives, 145 negatives - +2
- 17050: 48 positives, 263 negatives - +1
- 17055: 39 positives, 309 negatives - +1
- 17011: 107 positives, 283 negatives - +7
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 25 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 29 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 51 negatives
- 17241: 11 positives, 121 negatives - +1
- 17257: 120 positives, 176 negatives - +7
- 17240: 5 positives, 14 negatives - +1
- 17025: 14 positives, 149 negatives
- 17070: 21 positives, 179 negatives
- 17043: 6 positives, 79 negatives - +1
- 17019: 14 positives, 132 negatives - +1
